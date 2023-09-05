NFL Rumors: Mike Evans Submitted 'Acceptable' Contract Structure to Bucs amid Talks

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As Mike Evans prepares to enter the final season of his current contract, the four-time Pro Bowler did present the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an offer for an extension amid talks between the two sides.

Per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Evans presented the Bucs with a contract structure that's "acceptable" to him and accounts for the team's considerations.

Fox Sports' Greg Auman added that there doesn't appear to be any traction toward an agreement ahead of Week 1:

Evans' representatives at Day 1 Sports and Entertainment issued a release last week that said he "wants the next phase of his career to be with an organization who wants him and wants him to help win a Super Bowl."

The statement also noted Evans has informed the Buccaneers he will "discontinue contract discussions" with the team as of Sept. 9 if no deal is reached. Tampa Bay opens the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I want to be in camp and practice to help Baker [Mayfield] get ready so we can win this year," Evans said in a statement. "I don't want to be a hold out and hurt our team."

Evans is one of the few players in contract talks who hasn't stayed away from the club in an attempt to put pressure on the front office.

Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers are uncertain to play in Week 1 because they haven't participated in any offseason activities as they seek new deals.

Brian Burns has missed multiple practices recently and isn't guaranteed to play in Sunday's opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Friday that Evans was "likely" playing his final season with the Bucs with contract talks at an impasse.

Evans is set to earn $13 million in base salary this season. He has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers after being drafted with the No. 7 overall pick in 2014.

Depending on how this season plays out for Tampa, Evans could find himself on the trade block before the Oct. 31 deadline. There has already been trade speculation about him throughout the offseason.

Evans has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first nine NFL seasons. He is one of three wide receivers with at least 10,000 yards since 2014.