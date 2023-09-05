Tom Brady, Lil Wayne, More Star in 'ManningCast' Schedule Video for 2023 NFL Season

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NFL fans can expect plenty of heavy hitters to continue joining Peyton and Eli Manning for their alternate broadcasts of Monday Night Football.

The Mannings showed off their comedic chops in a trailer for the third season of the "ManningCast." The video included a number of current NFL players and coaches along with retired star Tom Brady and a variety of celebrities who were "auditioning" to be the third host.

The trailer concluded by laying out the "ManningCast" schedule.

Peyton and Eli will be on hand to follow Aaron Rodgers' full debut with the New York Jets, who open against the Buffalo Bills next Monday. From there, the "ManningCast" will return Oct. 2 when Eli's old team, the New York Giants, hosts the Seattle Seahawks.

This is the final year of the three-year deal the Mannings originally signed with ESPN in 2021.