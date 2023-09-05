FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Scores, Highlights for Tuesday's Quarter-Finals

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

The United States faced no stress in advancing to the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Tuesday.

The Americans dominated Italy from start to finish to win the quarterfinal clash in the Philippines.

Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton took over the starring roles in the victory. Bridges led the game with 24 points, while Haliburton contributed 18 points and five assists.

Serbia earned the other semifinal berth from Tuesday's games, as it powered into the final four with a win over Lithuania, led by Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Tuesday Scores

United States 100, Italy 63

Serbia 87, Lithuania 68

United States Surges Past Italy

The United States bounced back from Sunday's loss to Lithuania in stellar fashion.

Bridges stole the show with his incredible shooting performance. He had 14 points in the first half and finished with a game high of 24.

Haliburton came off the bench to produce the only other American scoring total over 15 points. The Indiana Pacers guard filled up the scoring column with three-point shots and handed out some incredible assists.

Tuesday's win also featured an addition to the growing Austin Reaves highlight reel. Reaves was the only other American in double figures with 12 points.

The Americans will be back in action on Friday in the semifinals against the Germany-Latvia winner. A win advances them to the championship game on Sunday.

Serbia Dominates Behind Bogdan Bogdanovic

Serbia kicked off the quarterfinal round with a 19-point win over Lithuania.

Bogdan Bogdanovic starred for the European nation with a 21-point performance.

Bogdanovic produced two straight 20-point performances to put Serbia into the semifinals against the United States.

Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic of the Miami Heat and Co. need a win over the Canada-Slovenia winner to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The two best-placing European teams qualify for Paris. Germany, Latvia and Slovenia are still alive in the other half of the bracket.