    FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Scores, Highlights for Tuesday's Quarter-Finals

    Joe TanseySeptember 5, 2023

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 05: Austin Reaves #15 (R) of the United States celebrates with Tyrese Haliburton #4 after scoring a three-pointer in the third quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game against Italy at Mall of Asia Arena on September 05, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
    Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

    The United States faced no stress in advancing to the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Tuesday.

    The Americans dominated Italy from start to finish to win the quarterfinal clash in the Philippines.

    Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton took over the starring roles in the victory. Bridges led the game with 24 points, while Haliburton contributed 18 points and five assists.

    Serbia earned the other semifinal berth from Tuesday's games, as it powered into the final four with a win over Lithuania, led by Bogdan Bogdanovic.

    Tuesday Scores

    United States 100, Italy 63

    Serbia 87, Lithuania 68

    United States Surges Past Italy

    The United States bounced back from Sunday's loss to Lithuania in stellar fashion.

    Bridges stole the show with his incredible shooting performance. He had 14 points in the first half and finished with a game high of 24.

    USA Basketball @usabasketball

    Mikal can do no wrong 🔥<br><br>24 points &amp; counting for Bridges.<br><br>📺 ESPN2/ESPN+<br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForUSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForUSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/qPhJg6l9ps">pic.twitter.com/qPhJg6l9ps</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Mikal Bridges at half:<br><br>14 PTS<br>5 REB<br>5-7 FG<br>2-3 3P<br><br>More points than the rest of the starters combined. <a href="https://t.co/Ba1GEpRxI3">pic.twitter.com/Ba1GEpRxI3</a>

    Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

    You know Mikal Bridges is feeling it when he's shooting walk-up 3s like KD. Bridges is the first player in double digit scoring today with 11 early points. He is locked in on both ends of the floor. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nets</a> <a href="https://t.co/l7tCqnjZS3">pic.twitter.com/l7tCqnjZS3</a>

    Haliburton came off the bench to produce the only other American scoring total over 15 points. The Indiana Pacers guard filled up the scoring column with three-point shots and handed out some incredible assists.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Haliburton in 19 minutes off the bench:<br><br>18 PTS<br>5 AST (team-high)<br>3 STL (team-high)<br>6-9 FG<br>6-8 3P<br><br>Shooting over 60% from the field and 55% from three in FIBA so far. <a href="https://t.co/i2rfUzrE8e">pic.twitter.com/i2rfUzrE8e</a>

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    "How will USA respond?"<br><br>USA: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/vAIgUzBzxp">pic.twitter.com/vAIgUzBzxp</a>

    Tuesday's win also featured an addition to the growing Austin Reaves highlight reel. Reaves was the only other American in double figures with 12 points.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    Austin Reaves being casually hostile to the rims 💥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForUSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForUSA</a> 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/habk4thH1U">pic.twitter.com/habk4thH1U</a>

    The Americans will be back in action on Friday in the semifinals against the Germany-Latvia winner. A win advances them to the championship game on Sunday.

    Serbia Dominates Behind Bogdan Bogdanovic

    Serbia kicked off the quarterfinal round with a 19-point win over Lithuania.

    Bogdan Bogdanovic starred for the European nation with a 21-point performance.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    Bogdan Bogdanovic turned in yet another terrific offensive outing to tow Serbia to the Semi-Finals and earn TCL Player of the Game honors 💪 <br><br>📊 21 PTS | 4 REB | 69.2% FG | 2 STL | 25 EFF<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForSrbija?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForSrbija</a> 🇷🇸 | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InspireGreatness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InspireGreatness</a> <a href="https://t.co/i7ze3Rmfjo">pic.twitter.com/i7ze3Rmfjo</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Bogdan Bogdanovic today:<br><br>21 PTS<br>9-13 FG<br>2-4 3P<br><br>Shooting over 80 FG% in his last 2 games. <a href="https://t.co/B2bNq5HQY3">pic.twitter.com/B2bNq5HQY3</a>

    Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

    Call this a hot take, but there are few players in the world who can score as easily as Bogdan Bogdanovic at all three levels when the Serbian sharpshooter is in rhythm. He's got 18 first half points to power a 49-38 lead over Lithuania at halftime here in Manila, win or go home.

    Bogdanovic produced two straight 20-point performances to put Serbia into the semifinals against the United States.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    Just a reminder, 'Bog' means 'God' in Serbian.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForAll?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForAll</a> <a href="https://t.co/NosHrNLnVU">pic.twitter.com/NosHrNLnVU</a>

    Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic of the Miami Heat and Co. need a win over the Canada-Slovenia winner to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The two best-placing European teams qualify for Paris. Germany, Latvia and Slovenia are still alive in the other half of the bracket.