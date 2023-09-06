Bold Predictions for Raiders' Week 1 Matchup vs. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

0 of 3

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

After finishing third and fourth respectively in the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos went to work this offseason trying to get back to respectability.

They'll get their first real feedback on their changes against each other in Week 1.

The first year of the Russell Wilson era was a rough one. After trading away several assets for the veteran quarterbacks they stumbled to a 5-12 record. They responded by replacing Nathaniel Hackett and his coaching staff with Sean Payton.

For the Raiders, the first year of Josh McDaniels at the helm wasn't good. In turn, they made a change at quarterback from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

The two franchises meet with an opportunity to start the season on a positive note. Here's a look at some bold predictions for how the season-opener will unfold.