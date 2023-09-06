Free-Agent Contracts Giants Must Pursue After Preseason

Free-Agent Contracts Giants Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 6, 2023
For the first time in five years, the New York Giants will enter a season looking to build off a winning record the previous year. As the Giants prepare for a home opener against the Dallas Cowboys, there's a real expectation to compete in a tough NFC East.
Most of the major players from last season will be back. Daniel Jones got a contract extension, Saquon Barkley is back on the franchise tag and the defense returns most of its major players.
General manager Joe Schoen also added some important names to the roster. They traded for Darren Waller and Isaiah Simmons in addition to signing Parris Campbell and Bobby McCain.
It's a flurry of moves that the Giants are hoping will propel them even further this season. However, there are still opportunities for the Giants to improve their roster through free agency.
Here's a look at three options the Giants should consider contacting about a cheap one-year deal.
OG Ike Boettger
Depth on the offensive line is crucial. Without it, one injury can derail the entire offense.
After making a massive investment in Daniel Jones this offseason the Giants have to keep him healthy and give him clean pockets to build on last season's success. Right now. one scenario that could be scary is an injury at guard.
Ben Bredeson (left guard) has never played a full season and Mark Glowinski is 31 years old and gave up five sacks last season, per PFF.
Ike Boettger could provide some peace of mind. The 28-year-old has experience with Brian Daboll from their time together in Buffalo and he has a strong record of pass protection.
He doesn't offer as much in the run game as the starters, but he might even be an improvement in pass pro over Glowinski.
Boettger isn't the kind of signing that is going to create headlines, but he could quietly elevate the floor of the offense while making them more resilient to injuries.
Edge Robert Quinn
Another area where it never hurts to have too much depth is in the pass rush. The Giants have a fierce group of interior pass rushers flanked by Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux, but there's not a whole lot to get excited about after those two.
Fortunately for the Giants, there are still a few veteran pass-rushers who are waiting to sign with a team. Robert Quinn, for example, isn't in his prime anymore but still can bring some juice as a rotational player.
The Eagles found that out last season when they acquired Quinn in the middle of the season. He did not record a sack for the Eagles historic pass rush last season, but he did post a 14.3 pressure rate on 59 pass rushes, per Sports Info Solutions.
The Giants are a great place to be for an aging pass rusher. They are going to want Thibodeaux to get plenty of reps and their interior rushers command attention.
That would allow Quinn to come in, play limited snaps and take advantage of one-on-one opportunities. It's a win-win for both parties.
CB Greedy Williams
The Giants already cut Greedy Williams brother—Rodarius Williams—in training camp, but it might be time to give the other brother a shot.
The injury bug has already bitten the Giants cornerback room. Aaron Robinson was placed on the PUP list which disqualifies him for the first four weeks of the season. Cor'Dale Flott and Nick McCloud also make appearances on the injury report heading into the first week of the season.
The older Williams brother is one of the few intriguing options left on the market. He was a second-round pick in 2019 so he has some draft pedigree but an injury and changing regimes with the Cleveland Browns led to a slow start to his NFL career.
The Eagles signed him this offseason but he didn't make the final roster.
His final season in Cleveland was a struggle but in 2021 he played in 16 games, making eight starts and held passers to a 74.0 passer rating on 67 targets.
With so many injuries already among the Giants' cornerbacks, it would be worthwhile to bring in Williams and see if they can develop any untapped potential.