Free-Agent Contracts Giants Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the first time in five years, the New York Giants will enter a season looking to build off a winning record the previous year. As the Giants prepare for a home opener against the Dallas Cowboys, there's a real expectation to compete in a tough NFC East.

Most of the major players from last season will be back. Daniel Jones got a contract extension, Saquon Barkley is back on the franchise tag and the defense returns most of its major players.

General manager Joe Schoen also added some important names to the roster. They traded for Darren Waller and Isaiah Simmons in addition to signing Parris Campbell and Bobby McCain.

It's a flurry of moves that the Giants are hoping will propel them even further this season. However, there are still opportunities for the Giants to improve their roster through free agency.

Here's a look at three options the Giants should consider contacting about a cheap one-year deal.