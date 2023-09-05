Fantasy Alert: Colts to Use 'Hot Hand' at RB amid Jonathan Taylor's Absence

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen intends to be flexible with his approach to the ground game with star running back Jonathan Taylor unavailable for the first four games of the 2023 NFL season.

Steichen said Monday he intends to utilize a running back-by-committee.

"Whoever's got the hot hand—let them ride a little bit and go with that," he told reporters. "We'll rotate those guys in, see where everyone is at."

While not totally unexpected, that approach is bad news for fantasy football managers who are leaning on one specific player with the hope he gets the lion's share of carries in Taylor's absence.

Deon Jackson figured to be the biggest beneficiary from that perspective, especially with Zack Moss still nursing a broken arm. The third-year back is rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues.

Based on Steichen's comments, though, Evan Hull could get steady touches in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The staff might also see Taylor's injury as an opportunity to experiment more with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson as a runner.

Once Moss is healthy, he'll be a major factor in the rushing attack to further muddy the waters.

Jackson is a good buy-low candidate, especially in deeper leagues where finding value at running back can be difficult. Fantasy managers might do well to steer clear of Indianapolis' backfield for the time being, though.

Not to mention, Taylor will presumably regain his status as the primary ball-carrier once he's cleared to play. Assuming that happens, the running backs below him in the depth chart will see their fantasy ceilings fall dramatically.