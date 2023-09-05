Report: NFL WR Prospect Michael Jefferson Able to Join Team After Injuries in Crash

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Wide receiver Michael Jefferson, who underwent multiple surgeries due to injuries from an April car accident, is able to sign with an NFL team.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Louisiana product, who was considered a mid-round prospect in the 2023 draft prior to the accident, is now able to fly, take physicals and sign with a team that might be interested.

In the lead up to the draft, Jefferson was involved in a multi-car crash in Alabama on April 9.

Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon), Charles Dunn, 55, was killed when his vehicle collided head on with a car Jefferson was driving.

"Following the initial collision, Dunn's vehicle was struck by a 2008 Nissan Maxima," the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report said. "Dunn, who was not wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene."

Jon Perzley, Jefferson's agent, told ESPN's Adam Schefter his client had to undergo "multiple surgeries" due to injuries suffered in the crash. He was discharged from the hospital on April 19 and hopes to be back on the field for the 2024 NFL season.

Per MockDraftable, Jefferson ranks in the 96th percentile in broad jump (133 inches), 88th percentile in height (6'3¾") and the 70th percentile in vertical jump (37 inches) among wide receivers.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein called Jefferson a "a tall target with build-up speed and a receiving style that gets better the further he gets from the line."

He spent three seasons at Alabama State from 2018 to 2020. He recorded 85 receptions, 1,116 yards and 18 touchdowns in 27 games for the Hornets.

After transferring to Louisiana in 2021, Jefferson racked up 1,291 yards and 11 touchdowns on 69 catches in 26 games over two seasons.