Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Top Matchup Plays and Sleepers for Opening Games

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It's never comfortable advising folks to look away from a top-shelf talent like Hall, who is one of the best long-term investments in fantasy football. But there are too many red flags flying at full-mast to act like we can't see them.



This will be his first outings since the ACL tear that cut his rookie campaign short. The Jets will be cautious with him, especially since they have the depth to do just that. They have two starting-caliber backs in Hall and Dalvin Cook, and Michael Carter is no slouch behind them.



Beyond the congestion, this is also a daunting matchup against a stingy defense. And if the Jets have trouble keeping Josh Allen out of the end zone, they may not stick with the running game very long. If your roster is deep enough to replace Hall with a viable alternative, that might be the move to make, at least until his role within this offense gets clearer.

