Waiver Wire Week 1: Examining Top Fantasy Pickups and Drops on Yahoo

We made it.



Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is finally here. The games that really matter get rolling with Thursday night's collision between the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions and continue through Monday night, when the Buffalo Bills square off with the New York Jets and their celebrated newcomer, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.



In the fantasy football world, though, the action begins ahead of the campaign's opening kick. Most fantasy managers have already drafted their rosters, but they've also tweaked them, creating some compelling trends on the waiver wire.



We're here to analyze those trends by examining a few of the most added and dropped players—i.e., not streaming defenses—at Yahoo.

