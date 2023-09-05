Waiver Wire Week 1: Examining Top Fantasy Pickups and Drops on Yahoo

Waiver Wire Week 1: Examining Top Fantasy Pickups and Drops on YahooSeptember 5, 2023
We made it.
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is finally here. The games that really matter get rolling with Thursday night's collision between the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions and continue through Monday night, when the Buffalo Bills square off with the New York Jets and their celebrated newcomer, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
In the fantasy football world, though, the action begins ahead of the campaign's opening kick. Most fantasy managers have already drafted their rosters, but they've also tweaked them, creating some compelling trends on the waiver wire.
We're here to analyze those trends by examining a few of the most added and dropped players—i.e., not streaming defenses—at Yahoo.
Most Added: Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Opportunities can be everything for waiver-wire additions, and Van Jefferson's early outlook has brightened significantly by way of Cooper Kupp's ongoing injury issues.
Kupp, L.A.'s top pass-catcher, suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury last week. His status for Week 1 is up in the air, though more clarity could come mid-week after he visited a specialist Monday.
If Kupp can't go, Jefferson "would step into the No. 1 receiver role," per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. Consistency has never been a strength of Jefferson's, but he's also never had an opportunity like this. Between Kupp's injury and the offseason subtraction of Allen Robinson, a ton of targets could be up for grabs, and Jefferson is positioned to pounce on them.
Now, it's tricky to tell what he'll do with these chances, because a high volume of targets has so seldom come his way, but you won't often have an opportunity to add a go-to receiver on the waiver wire.
Most Dropped: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Tennessee Titans
It is, frankly, surprising to see Chigoziem Okonkwo emerge as the most dropped position player ahead of the season opener.
Tennessee's second-year tight end has a rather compelling argument as a breakout candidate. Yes, the Titans added DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, but they also lost both Robert Woods and Austin Hooper to free agency. Even in a low-volume passing attack like this, there is a chance for both Okonkwo and Hopkins to find fantasy relevance.
Okonkwo did miss the preseason finale after hurting his leg in practice, so maybe that scared off a few fantasy managers. But it wasn't a major injury, so there's no reason to think it will impact him moving forward.
You can feel bearish about the Titans' quarterbacks. Given the general inconsistency of non-elite tight ends, it's entirely possible Okonkwo flops in the opener. Still, given his upside and potential opportunity, you wonder if this is a drop fantasy managers will come to regret.
Most Added: Deon Jackson, RB, Indianapolis Colts
With star running back Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list (and still a trade candidate) and sidelined for at least this season's first four weeks, the Indianapolis Colts have a decision to make with how to divvy up snaps in their backfield.
Fantasy managers have a hunch that Deon Jackson, the most added player on Yahoo, will wind up handling the heaviest workload.
Now, it's worth noting things won't necessarily play out this way, as Jackson is competing with veteran Zack Moss and rookie fifth-rounder Evan Hull. And the Colts haven't tipped their hand an inch, with coach Shane Steichen labeling this a "running back-by-committee" and signaling a desire to ride "the hot hand."
But with Moss coming back from a broken arm, and Hull approaching his NFL debut, Jackson certainly has a chance to be that hot hand play. He handled most of the first-team work to this point and has the skills to contribute as a runner and pass-catcher. If he looks like the best back this week, he'd become a waiver-wire addition worth keeping for the long haul.
Most Dropped: Kareem Hunt, RB, Free Agent
At a certain point during the fantasy draft season, Kareem Hunt made for an intriguing speculative add.
But considering he's still yet to find a job, fantasy managers are quickly losing hope. He isn't an automatic drop—on Monday, he was nearly added (1,872 times) as often as he was dropped (2,231)—but if you're squeezed for roster space and need someone who can play sooner than later, it's hard to justify holding onto someone who isn't on an NFL roster.
Now, he could sign at any minute, so even if you drop him, don't push him off your radar entirely. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Hunt "has had offers from four teams over the past several weeks" and is still waiting "for the right offer." Perhaps his patience will eventually pay off with not only an NFL contract, but a chance to play a fairly prominent role.
Again, though, "eventually" is the key word here, as we don't know when—or if—that call will come. It's fine to keep Hunt around if you don't need his roster spot to produce, but if an injury hits your lineup and you need a plug-and-play replacement, Hunt would be a pretty painless subtraction to make.