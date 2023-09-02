Report: Rams' Cooper Kupp Meeting with Specialist amid Injury; Week 1 Status in Doubt

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who recently suffered a setback while recovering from an Aug. 1 hamstring injury, is seeing a specialist about the matter and may not be available for his team's Sept. 10 season-opening matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke the news.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday that Kupp was "day-to-day."

"I think we just take it a day at a time right now," McVay said. "We want to be able to get him back right. We're obviously a much better team when he's available."

Kupp is two years removed from a sensational 2021 campaign when he snagged 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He started hot again in 2022 with 75 catches for 812 yards and six scores in nine games but suffered a season-ending high ankle sprain that required surgery.

Kupp returned to practice on Aug. 21 but has been sidelined once again. McVay characterized the injury as a "little muscle strain" related to the hamstring ailment to reporters (h/t Rams senior staff writer Stu Jackson).

Kupp is a tremendous talent who soaks up plenty of usage and targets when he's on the field, and he will be a huge loss for the Rams offense if he misses any time.

If Kupp isn't able to go, then the Rams' wideout room will look scarce, as Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic explained.

"Without Kupp, Van Jefferson would step into the No. 1 receiver role, while Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua would become Nos. 2 and 3. Depth receiver Ben Skowronek would likely play more on special teams this season than in the offense," Rodrigue wrote.

If Kupp is out for Week 1, then his next chance to return will be Sunday, Sept. 17 at home versus the San Francisco 49ers.