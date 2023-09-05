USA's Austin Reaves on Lithuania Loss: 'We Knew That They Were Capable of Beating Us'

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

While many were surprised by Team USA's loss to Lithuania in the FIBA World Cup on Sunday, the players knew they were in for a tough test.

"I mean, going into the game we knew that they were a confident club and we knew that they were capable of beating us," Reaves said on Monday, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

Lithuania did just that, earning a 110-104 victory for Team USA's first loss of the tournament. The game was not as close as the final score would indicate, as Team USA trailed by as many as 21 points in the game. Lithuania also outrebounded the Americans 43-27 and their players weren't afraid to talk trash throughout the game.

Team USA is now looking to regroup before Tuesday's quarterfinal game against Italy. Head coach Steve Kerr said he hopes Sunday's loss was a wake-up call for the players.

"If you ease into a game like we did last night, and a team starts carving you up, that's where they get their confidence," Kerr said. "And so I think our guys understand now."