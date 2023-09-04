Texans' C.J. Stroud Named Team Captain After Being No. 2 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Logan Riely/Getty Images

When C.J. Stroud takes the field for the Houston Texans for his regular season NFL debut, he will do so as a leader.

The Texans announced their captains for the 2023 seasons and the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is one of the four who will serve that role this season.

He joins a group that consists of safety Jalen Pitre, offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and safety Jimmie Ward. Stroud and Ward are both newcomers to the team in 2023 and Pitre and Stroud are both on rookie contracts.

Anointing Stroud as a captain is a show of confidence from the team but it is not necessarily unheard of. Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was also named a captain for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans wanting to place this extra role on the rookie shows what they like what he has shown, even if it took them until late August to officially name him the starter.

Stroud's debut will come against a tough opponent as the Texans will travel to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.