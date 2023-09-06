Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 1

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 1September 6, 2023
After another long, dark offseason, the NFL is back. On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2023 campaign at Arrowhead Stadium.
When they do, another year of fantasy football will begin with it.
After months of preparation and the excitement of draft day, it's now time to move on to the next phase of the fantasy season. Setting lineups. Maximizing points. Winning the weekly matchups that will get your team one step closer to the postseason.
It's always great to get the fantasy season off to a hot start by notching a win in Week 1. To help you do just that, we've created a position-by-position list of rankings for PPR leagues. We've also assembled a list of the top 100 players overall and highlighted some matchups to exploit and/or avoid.
Now let's get down to business and notch that Week 1 win.
Quarterbacks
Among NFL quarterbacks, there isn't a player whom fantasy managers will be monitoring more closely in Week 1 than Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts. The wildly athletic rookie makes his NFL debut Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While speaking to Albert Breer of The MMQB, even Colts head coach Shane Steichen admitted he's excited to see what the youngster can do in a game that counts.
"Just the big-play ability [Richardson] has fires me up," Steichen said.
Now, rolling out Richardson as a fantasy starter in his first NFL start is a risky proposition. There are bound to be growing pains.
But if he's half as electrifying as fantasy managers hoped he'd be when they drafted him, Richardson will be in starting fantasy lineups soon enough.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. MIA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900]
Herbert has already received his massive contract extension. He got a new wide receiver in this year's draft in TCU's Quentin Johnston. And now he gets to open the season at home against a Jalen Ramsey-less Dolphins team that allowed the most fantasy points per game in the AFC to opposing quarterbacks in 2022.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (at CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]
Love looked pretty good in the preseason, throwing a touchdown pass in all three exhibition games. Now he gets to open his tenure as Green Bay's unquestioned starter against a Bears defense that was kind to opposing fantasy quarterbacks in 2022, surrendering the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position.
BAD MATCHUPS
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (at CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,100]
Bengals fans were undoubtedly glad to see Burrow back on the practice field after he missed most of training camp and the preseason with a calf injury. But he draws a bottom-five fantasy matchup for quarterbacks to open the season, and the last time he played in Cleveland, Burrow threw for a relatively pedestrian 232 yards in a lopsided loss.
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (vs. BUF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]
MetLife Stadium will assuredly be off the chain Monday for Rodgers' first start with the Jets. But the four-time MVP draws a lousy matchup out of the gate. The Bills were sixth in the NFL last year in total defense, second in scoring defense and gave up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
SLEEPER
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]
When Mayfield takes the field Sunday in Minnesota, it will be the fourth NFL team he has started for since 2021. But this has a lot less to do with the 2018 No. 1 overall pick than it does Minnesota's horrible pass defense. The Vikings allowed more than 265 yards through the air and over 388 total yards per game last season, and they gave up the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Although they now have a new defensive coordinator, the personnel remains largely unchanged. This is a bad defense.
WEEK 1 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. DET)
2. Josh Allen, BUF (at NYJ)
3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at NE)
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. HOU)
5. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. MIA)
6. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. GB)
7. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at IND)
8. Joe Burrow, CIN (at CLE)
9. Dak Prescott, DAL (at NYG)
10. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at LAC)
11. Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. TB)
12. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. LAR)
13. Deshaun Watson, CLE (vs. CIN)
14. Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. DAL)
15. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (vs. BUF)
16. Jared Goff, DET (at KC)
17. Jordan Love, GB (at CHI)
18. Anthony Richardson, IND (vs. JAX)
19. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. LV)
20. Derek Carr, NO (vs. TEN)
21. Sam Howell, WAS (vs. ARI)
22. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at NO)
23. Kenny Pickett, PIT (vs. SF)
24. Matthew Stafford, LAR (at SEA)
25. Brock Purdy, SF (at PIT)
26. Baker Mayfield, TB (at MIN)
27. Desmond Ridder, ATL (vs. CAR)
28. Mac Jones, NE (vs. PHI)
29. Bryce Young, CAR (at ATL)
30. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV (at DEN)
Running Backs
It's never ideal when the prevailing storyline at fantasy football's most important position is about a guy who isn't out there, but that's where we are with Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor entering the season.
Not only did Taylor not get his new contract or a trade, but the Colts left him on the PUP list. That means he's ineligible to play for the first four games of the season.
While speaking to the media, Colts general manager Chris Ballard admitted that the Taylor saga has descended into a festival of suck.
"I'm not going to sit here and give you some rosy picture, like, 'Oh, everything's OK,'" Ballard said. "It sucks for the Colts. It sucks for Jonathan Taylor. And it sucks for our fans. It just does. It's where we're at and we've got to work through it and we're going to do everything we can to work through it. Relationships are repairable. They're repairable."
Whether the fantasy teams that spent an early-round pick on Taylor are repairable is another matter entirely.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams (at SEA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]
Akers was one of the hottest running backs in the league down the stretch last year, topping 100 rushing yards in each of his last three games. He now gets to try to keep that hot streak going against a Seahawks run defense that allowed over 150 yards per game on the ground and the most fantasy points to running backs in the NFC last season. Bobby Wagner's return will help, but Seattle's run defense still has much to prove.
J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens (vs. HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]
After missing a big chunk of training camp and the preseason, Dobbins' health is a legitimate concern. But if he's close to 100 percent, he opens the 2023 campaign with a dream matchup. The Texans allowed the most rushing yards per game in the league last year and gave up the most PPR points per game to running backs. The Texans may be better defensively under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, but that doesn't mean they will be good.
BAD MATCHUPS
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (vs. DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $8,100]
Fantasy managers who spent an early-round pick on Barkley aren't going to sit the star tailback right out of the gate. But the Cowboys allowed the second-fewest PPR points to running backs in 2022. In his two meetings against Dallas last season, Barkley averaged only 60 rushing yards per game (although he scored in both games).
Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]
The first two seasons of Harris' career have been a story of volume over inefficiency. But Harris will be hard-pressed to start 2023 off on the right foot. The 49ers were one of the hardest teams in the NFL to run on last season, giving up just 77.7 yards per game on the ground and fewer fantasy points to running backs than any team in the league. Nick Bosa may miss Week 1, but Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are still there. Teams just don't run on San Francisco.
SLEEPER
Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders (vs. ARI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]
There's uncertainty involved with trusting Robinson or Antonio Gibson. The carry split in the nation's capital could substantially vary from week to week. But one thing is certain: The Arizona Cardinals have the making of a truly dreadful team. It's not hard to imagine the Commanders grinding out a lead late in this one, which should mean touches for Robinson.
WEEK 1 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at PIT)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. MIA)
3. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. CIN)
4. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. DAL)
5. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. CAR)
6. Tony Pollard, DAL (at NYG)
7. Derrick Henry, TEN (at NO)
8. Josh Jacobs, LV (at DEN)
9. Joe Mixon, CIN (at CLE)
10. Aaron Jones, GB (at CHI)
11. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. LAR)
12. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (at IND)
13. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. PHI)
14. Dameon Pierce, HOU (at BAL)
15. J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. HOU)
16. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (at KC)
17. Cam Akers, LAR (at SEA)
18. Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. TB)
19. Miles Sanders, CAR (at ATL)
20. Rachaad White, TB (at MIN)
21. Najee Harris, PIT (vs. SF)
22. James Cook, BUF (at NYJ)
23. James Conner, ARI (at WAS)
24. Dalvin Cook, NYJ (vs. BUF)
25. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at LAC)
26. Jamaal Williams, NO (vs. TEN)
27. Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. LV)
28. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. DET)
29. David Montgomery, DET (at KC)
30. Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. GB)
31. Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. ARI)
32. AJ Dillon, GB (at CHI)
33. D'Andre Swift, PHI (at NE)
34. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (vs. ARI)
35. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. BUF)
36. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at NE)
37. Samaje Perine, DEN (vs. LV)
38. Deon Jackson, IND (vs. JAX)
39. Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. SF)
40. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (vs. LAR)
41. Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. DET)
42. Damien Harris, BUF (at NYJ)
43. Evan Hull, IND (vs. JAX)
44. De'Von Achane, MIA (at LAC)
45. Tank Bigsby, JAX (at IND)
46. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at ATL)
47. Ezekiel Elliott, NE (vs. PHI)
48. Deuce Vaughn, DAL (at NYG)
49. Elijah Mitchell, SF (at PIT)
50. Tyjae Spears, TEN (at NO)
Wide Receivers
Injuries are an unfortunate reality in both the NFL and fantasy football. But it still stings for a handful of fantasy-relevant wideouts to already be on the shelf before the season begins.
The biggest of those names is Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams. After aggravating his hamstring injury last week, Kupp visited a specialist Monday, leaving his status for Week 1 cloudy at best.
Kupp has company in the blue tent. Promising rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks broke a bone in his wrist that required surgery. He's already back at practice, but it's unclear whether he'll be suiting up against the Rams on Sunday.
Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos pulled his hamstring in practice and hasn't practiced since. Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders has been similarly sidelined since suffering turf toe in the second preseason game.
As of now, none of those receivers are listed in the Week 1 rankings. If circumstances change later in the week, they will be added.
But for now, fantasy managers need to be prepared to start the 2023 campaign without them.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value $5,900]
The Vikings have a new defensive coordinator in the highly respected Brian Flores, and they attempted to upgrade their secondary by signing veteran cornerback Byron Murphy in the offseason. But Murphy isn't Deion Sanders, and even if he was, he wouldn't be able to single-handedly fix Minnesota's dreadful defensive backfield.
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]
Whether or not Desmond Ridder is the answer under center in Atlanta remains very much in question. But he should find some success through the air in Week 1. Last year the Carolina Panthers were 22nd in the league in pass defense and surrendered the third-most PPR points per game to wide receivers.
BAD MATCHUPS
Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (at DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,900]
Season-long fantasy managers who spent an early-round pick on Adams have little choice but to start him this week. But in DFS, he's a clear fade. As if the questions regarding Jimmy Garoppolo's ability to push the ball downfield weren't enough, Adams also opens the season with a bottom-five fantasy matchup against Patrick Surtain II and the Broncos.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (at CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]
Much like with Adams, fantasy managers who invested in Higgins this offseason have little recourse but to start him against Cincy's in-state rival. But the Browns were fifth in pass defense last year and allowed the sixth-fewest PPR points to wide receivers. In four career games against the Browns, Higgins has topped 75 receiving yards only once.
SLEEPER
George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]
The Steelers' first-team offense shined in the preseason, and Pickens drew positive reviews throughout training camp. The 49ers possess one of the best defenses in the NFL, but they were surprisingly kind to opposing wide receivers last season, surrendering the sixth-most PPR points per game to the position.
WEEK 1 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. TB)
2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at CLE)
3. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at LAC)
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NYJ)
5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at NYG)
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at KC)
7. A.J. Brown, PHI (at NE)
8. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at LAC)
9. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. BUF)
10. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. LAR)
11. Chris Olave, NO (vs. TEN)
12. Davante Adams, LV (at DEN)
13. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. MIA)
14. DeVonta Smith, PHI (at NE)
15. Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. CIN)
16. Calvin Ridley, JAX (at IND)
17. Chris Godwin, TB (at MIN)
18. Tee Higgins, CIN (at CLE)
19. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at NO)
20. Christian Watson, GB (at CHI)
21. Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. LAR)
22. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at PIT)
23. DJ Moore, CHI (vs. GB)
24. Jahan Dotson, WAS (vs. ARI)
25. Deebo Samuel, SF (at PIT)
26. Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. SF)
27. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. LV)
28. Drake London, ATL (vs. CAR)
29. Mike Williams, LAC (vs. MIA)
30. Brandin Cooks, DAL (at NYG)
31. Christian Kirk, JAX (at IND)
32. Mike Evans, TB (at MIN)
33. Skyy Moore, KC (vs. DET)
34. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. JAX)
35. Marquise Brown, ARI (at WAS)
36. George Pickens, PIT (vs. SF)
37. Jordan Addison, MIN (vs. TB)
38. Michael Thomas, NO (vs. TEN)
39. Odell Beckham Jr., BAL (vs. HOU)
40. JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE (vs. PHI)
41. Romeo Doubs, GB (at CHI)
42. Gabe Davis, BUF (at NYJ)
43. Adam Thielen, CAR (at ATL)
44. Nico Collins, HOU (at BAL)
45. Allen Lazard, NYJ (vs. BUF)
46. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at CLE)
47. Marvin Mims Jr., DEN (vs. LV)
48. Elijah Moore, CLE (vs. CIN)
49. Zay Jones, JAX (at IND)
50. Van Jefferson, LAR (at SEA)
Tight Ends
As we begin another season of fantasy football, let us bow our heads for a moment and give thanks for the greatness that is Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.
And let us also hope against hope that he will be able to play Thursday night.
This year, Kelce is attempting to post his eighth straight 1,000-yard season. In three of those seasons, Kelce caught 100 passes, including a career-high 110 grabs last year. He has reeled in double-digit touchdowns three times, including a career-high 12 last season.
Since 2016, Kelce has finished as the top tight end in fantasy football every year but one. Last season, he outscored the No. 2 tight end (T.J. Hockenson) by over 100 PPR points.
Kelce is more than just the best tight end in the NFL. He's the best the league has ever seen.
But after hyperextending his knee in practice Tuesday, Kelce's status for Thursday's game is shaky at best.
It would be the first game he's missed due to injury in a decade.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (at SEA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]
There are a few reasons to believe Higbee could get off to a hot start to the season. With Cooper Kupp looking unlikely to play in Week 1, Higbee could be Matthew Stafford's top target in the passing game. The Seattle Seahawks also allowed more PPR points to tight ends last season than any other team in the league.
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (vs. CIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,200]
Talent and athleticism have never been an issue with Njoku—consistent production has. However, the last time that Njoku played the Bengals, he had one of his better outings of the 2022 season, hauling in seven of nine targets for 59 yards and a touchdown. As Week 1 matchup plays go, the 27-year-old is a good one to start the season.
BAD MATCHUPS
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500]
Maybe this will be the year that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith remembers that he has a top-five pick lined up at tight end and actually targets Pitts with regularity. But fantasy-wise, the Panthers gave up the ninth-fewest PPR points per game to tight ends last season, and a revamped safety corps could make them even stingier to the position.
Darren Waller, New York Giants (vs. DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]
A number of fantasy managers believe Waller is set to have a big season in his first year with the New York Giants. And as a Tier 2 weekly starter at tight end, Waller is going to be in lineups regardless of matchup. But this week's showdown with the Cowboys is a bad one, as only one team allowed fewer PPR points to tight ends in 2022.
SLEEPER
Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders (vs. ARI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]
Thomas spent much of camp and the preseason as a spectator, but that was reportedly a precautionary measure. If Thomas is healthy for the season opener, the 32-year-old could open the season on a high note. The Cardinals allowed the second-most PPR points to tight ends in 2022 and have struggled to defend the position for years.
WEEK 1 TIGHT END RANKINGS
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. DET) [INJURED]
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. HOU)
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. TB)
4. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at NE)
5. Darren Waller, NYG (vs. DAL)
6. George Kittle, SF (at PIT)
7. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. CAR)
8. Evan Engram, JAX (at IND)
9. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at SEA)
10. David Njoku, CLE (vs. CIN)
11. Dalton Schultz, HOU (at BAL)
12. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. SF)
13. Gerald Everett, LAC (vs. MIA)
14. Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. TEN)
15. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (at NO)
16. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (at NYJ)
17. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs. BUF)
18. Greg Dulcich, DEN (vs. LV)
19. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. GB)
20. Hayden Hurst, CAR (at ATL)
21. Irv Smith Jr., CIN (at CLE)
22. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. PHI)
23. Sam LaPorta, DET (at KC)
24. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at NYG)
25. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. ARI)
26. Taysom Hill, NO (vs. TEN)
27. Luke Musgrave, GB (at CHI)
28. Zach Ertz, ARI (at WAS)
29. Dawson Knox, BUF (at NYJ)
30. Michael Mayer, LV (at DEN)
Kickers and Defenses
Every year, there are defenses that open the season with an excellent matchup or two that can be had late. This season was no exception.
The Washington Commanders were a sneaky good defensive team in 2022, at least in some respects. Only two teams allowed fewer yards per game. The Commanders were also a respectable 12th in the league with 43 sacks and finished the year inside the top 15 in fantasy points. However, there was no stampede to grab their defense in drafts this summer.
Perhaps there should have been—at least for Week 1. On Sunday, the Commanders play host to an Arizona Cardinals team that waived No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason and will be starting Joshua "Really?" Dobbs at quarterback.
As matchups go, it doesn't get much better than this.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at MIN)
At this point in the season, we don't know which teams will or won't be good matchups for kickers in 2023. However, we do know that the Vikings were terrible defensively last year. Even with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, the Buccaneers are going to score some points.
Baltimore Ravens Defense (vs. HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000]
There's a reason why the Ravens are the most expensive defense on DraftKings in Week 1, and it has less to do with the Ravens themselves than who are they are playing. Last year, the Texans were 31st in the league in total defense, 30th in scoring defense and second in fantasy points allowed to team defenses. Houston is also rolling out a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, who will be making his first career regular-season start.
BAD MATCHUPS
Riley Patterson, Detroit Lions (at KC)
Thursday's season opener has some real shootout potential. But the Lions can't afford to kick field goals in this game, and last year, the Chiefs were not a favorable fantasy matchup for opposing kickers. They were 25th in fantasy points per game allowed to the position.
New England Patriots Defense (vs. PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,700]
Last year, the Patriots were fantasy football's highest-scoring defense. And by season's end, it won't be surprising if they once again rank among the top 10 at the position. But they open the 2023 slate with a brutal matchup against Jalen Hurts and a Philadelphia Eagles offense that surrendered the eighth-fewest fantasy points to defenses in 2023.
SLEEPER
Carolina Panthers Defense (at ATL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,600]
The Panthers weren't an especially good defense last season, either from a real-life or fantasy perspective. And while the Atlanta Falcons struggled offensively last year, they were a middle-of-the-pack fantasy matchup for opposing defenses. But the Panthers overhauled their defense in the offseason, which makes them one of the better dart-throw defensive plays of Week 1.
WEEK 1 KICKER RANKINGS
1. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. HOU)
2. Evan McPherson, CIN (at CLE)
3. Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs. MIA)
4. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. DET)
5. Jason Sanders, MIA (at LAC)
6. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. LAR)
7. Wil Lutz, DEN (vs. LV)
8. Tyler Bass, BUF (at NYJ)
9. Jake Elliott, PHI (at NE)
10. Brandon McManus, JAX (at IND)
11. Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. TB)
12. Daniel Carlson, LV (at DEN)
13. Riley Patterson, DET (at KC)
14. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (vs. BUF)
15. Graham Gano, NYG (vs. DAL)
16. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. CAR)
17. Matt Gay, (IND (vs. JAX)
18. Eddy Pineiro, CAR (at ATL)
19. Chase McLaughlin, TB (at MIN)
20. Joey Slye, WAS (vs. ARI)
21. Nick Folk, TEN (at NO)
22. Dustin Hopkins, CLE (vs. CIN)
23. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. SF)
24. Anders Carlson, GB (at CHI)
25. Jake Moody, SF (at PIT)
WEEK 1 DEFENSE RANKINGS
1. San Francisco 49ers (at PIT)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (at NE)
3. Baltimore Ravens (vs. HOU)
4. Dallas Cowboys (at NYG)
5. Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
6. Washington Commanders (vs. ARI)
7. Denver Broncos (vs. LV)
8. New Orleans Saints (vs. TEN)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. SF)
10. New York Jets (vs. BUF)
11. Green Bay Packers (at CHI)
12. Jacksonville Jaguars (at IND)
13. Seattle Seahawks (vs. LAR)
14. New England Patriots (vs. PHI)
15. Carolina Panthers (at ATL)
16. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DET)
17. Cincinnati Bengals (at CLE)
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at MIN)
19. Cleveland Browns (vs. CIN)
20. Chicago Bears (vs. GB)
21. New York Giants (vs. DAL)
22. Minnesota Vikings (vs. TB)
23. Los Angeles Chargers (vs. MIA)
24. Miami Dolphins (at LAC)
25. Arizona Cardinals (at WAS)
Top 100 Players Overall
Before we get to the top 100 overall players for PPR leagues in Week 1—a list that can help with "flex" lineup decisions—a few quick notes.
The first is that you won't find any quarterbacks listed here. If you play in a superflex league where quarterbacks are eligible for a flex spot, you'll likely want a signal-caller in that spot. They handle the ball every play, which tends to make them both higher scorers and more consistent.
Second, it never fails that in this first week of the fantasy season, some managers get a bit antsy. They see that Steelers RB Najee Harris has to face San Francisco's brutal run defense, while Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco faces Detroit's league-worst defense in 2022. They start to consider whether they should start the latter and bench the former.
At day's end, it's a call every fantasy manager needs to make for themselves. But it's worth bearing in mind that you drafted players as starters for a reason. And while we think we have an idea which matchups are favorable and which are not, that's mostly based on speculation and year-old information. Our views on those matchups could change substantially over the next month.
Early on, it's usually wise to start the players you drafted to do so. Don't overthink things.
There will be plenty of time for paralysis by analysis later in the season.
WEEK 1 TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. TB)
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (at PIT)
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at CLE)
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (at LAC)
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. MIA)
6. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at NYJ)
7. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. CIN)
8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at NYG)
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (at KC)
10. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. DET) [INJURED]
11. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. DAL)
12. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (at NE)
13. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL (vs. CAR)
14. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at LAC)
15. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (vs. BUF)
16. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at NYG)
17. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at NO)
18. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at DEN)
19. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. LAR)
20. Chris Olave, WR, NO (vs. TEN)
21. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at CLE)
22. Davante Adams, WR, LV (at DEN)
23. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. MIA)
24. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at NE)
25. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at CHI)
26. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. HOU)
27. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (vs. CIN)
28. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX (at IND)
29. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA (vs. LAR)
30. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX (at IND)
31. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at MIN)
32. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. PHI)
33. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at CLE)
34. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (at BAL)
35. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN (at NO)
36. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (vs. TB)
37. J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (vs. HOU)
38. Christian Watson, WR, GB (at CHI)
39. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET (at KC)
40. Cam Akers, RB, LAR (at SEA)
41. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. LAR)
42. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (vs. TB)
43. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at PIT)
44. DJ Moore, WR, CHI (vs. GB)
45. Miles Sanders, RB, CAR (at ATL)
46. Rachaad White, RB, TB (at MIN)
47. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS (vs. ARI)
48. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at PIT)
49. Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. SF)
50. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at NE)
51. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. SF)
52. James Cook, RB, BUF (at NYJ)
53. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. LV)
54. Darren Waller, TE, NYG (vs. DAL)
55. James Conner, RB, ARI (at WAS)
56. Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. CAR)
57. Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. MIA)
58. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL (at NYG)
59. Dalvin Cook, RB, NYJ (vs. BUF)
60. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX (at IND)
61. Mike Evans, WR, TB (at MIN)
62. George Kittle, TE, SF (at PIT)
63. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (at LAC)
64. Jamaal Williams, RB, NO (vs. TEN)
65. Skyy Moore, WR, KC (vs. DET)
66. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (vs. LV)
67. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. JAX
68. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (vs. DET)
69. David Montgomery, RB, DET (at KC)
70. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. CAR)
71. Marquise Brown, WR, ARI (at WAS)
72. George Pickens, WR, PIT (vs. SF)
73. Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (vs. GB)
74. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN (vs. TB)
75. Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. ARI)
76. AJ Dillon, RB, GB (at CHI)
77. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. TEN)
78. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL (vs. HOU)
79. D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI (at NE)
80. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE (vs. PHI)
81. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS (vs. ARI)
82. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (at CHI)
83. Evan Engram, TE, JAX (at IND)
84. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (vs. BUF)
85. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (at NYJ)
86. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (at NE)
87. Adam Thielen, WR, CAR (at ATL)
88. Nico Collins, WR, HOU (at BAL)
89. Allen Lazard, WR, NYJ (vs. BUF)
90. Samaje Perine, RB, DEN (vs. LV)
91. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at CLE)
92. Deon Jackson, RB, IND (vs. JAX)
93. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT (vs. SF)
94. Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (at SEA)
95. Marvin Mims Jr., WR, DEN (vs. LV)
96. Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA (vs. LAR)
97. Elijah Moore, WR, CLE (vs. CIN)
98. Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC (vs. DET)
99. Damien Harris, RB, BUF (at NYJ)
100. Zay Jones, WR, JAX (at IND)
