Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 1

2 of 6

Michael Owens/Getty Images

It's never ideal when the prevailing storyline at fantasy football's most important position is about a guy who isn't out there, but that's where we are with Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor entering the season.

Not only did Taylor not get his new contract or a trade, but the Colts left him on the PUP list. That means he's ineligible to play for the first four games of the season.

While speaking to the media, Colts general manager Chris Ballard admitted that the Taylor saga has descended into a festival of suck.

"I'm not going to sit here and give you some rosy picture, like, 'Oh, everything's OK,'" Ballard said. "It sucks for the Colts. It sucks for Jonathan Taylor. And it sucks for our fans. It just does. It's where we're at and we've got to work through it and we're going to do everything we can to work through it. Relationships are repairable. They're repairable."

Whether the fantasy teams that spent an early-round pick on Taylor are repairable is another matter entirely.



GOOD MATCHUPS

Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams (at SEA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]

Akers was one of the hottest running backs in the league down the stretch last year, topping 100 rushing yards in each of his last three games. He now gets to try to keep that hot streak going against a Seahawks run defense that allowed over 150 yards per game on the ground and the most fantasy points to running backs in the NFC last season. Bobby Wagner's return will help, but Seattle's run defense still has much to prove.



J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens (vs. HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]

After missing a big chunk of training camp and the preseason, Dobbins' health is a legitimate concern. But if he's close to 100 percent, he opens the 2023 campaign with a dream matchup. The Texans allowed the most rushing yards per game in the league last year and gave up the most PPR points per game to running backs. The Texans may be better defensively under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, but that doesn't mean they will be good.



BAD MATCHUPS

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (vs. DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $8,100]

Fantasy managers who spent an early-round pick on Barkley aren't going to sit the star tailback right out of the gate. But the Cowboys allowed the second-fewest PPR points to running backs in 2022. In his two meetings against Dallas last season, Barkley averaged only 60 rushing yards per game (although he scored in both games).

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]

The first two seasons of Harris' career have been a story of volume over inefficiency. But Harris will be hard-pressed to start 2023 off on the right foot. The 49ers were one of the hardest teams in the NFL to run on last season, giving up just 77.7 yards per game on the ground and fewer fantasy points to running backs than any team in the league. Nick Bosa may miss Week 1, but Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are still there. Teams just don't run on San Francisco.



SLEEPER

Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders (vs. ARI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]

There's uncertainty involved with trusting Robinson or Antonio Gibson. The carry split in the nation's capital could substantially vary from week to week. But one thing is certain: The Arizona Cardinals have the making of a truly dreadful team. It's not hard to imagine the Commanders grinding out a lead late in this one, which should mean touches for Robinson.

WEEK 1 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at PIT)

2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. MIA)

3. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. CIN)

4. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. DAL)

5. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. CAR)

6. Tony Pollard, DAL (at NYG)

7. Derrick Henry, TEN (at NO)

8. Josh Jacobs, LV (at DEN)

9. Joe Mixon, CIN (at CLE)

10. Aaron Jones, GB (at CHI)

11. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. LAR)

12. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (at IND)

13. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. PHI)

14. Dameon Pierce, HOU (at BAL)

15. J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. HOU)

16. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (at KC)

17. Cam Akers, LAR (at SEA)

18. Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. TB)

19. Miles Sanders, CAR (at ATL)

20. Rachaad White, TB (at MIN)

21. Najee Harris, PIT (vs. SF)

22. James Cook, BUF (at NYJ)

23. James Conner, ARI (at WAS)

24. Dalvin Cook, NYJ (vs. BUF)

25. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at LAC)

26. Jamaal Williams, NO (vs. TEN)

27. Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. LV)

28. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. DET)

29. David Montgomery, DET (at KC)

30. Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. GB)

31. Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. ARI)

32. AJ Dillon, GB (at CHI)

33. D'Andre Swift, PHI (at NE)

34. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (vs. ARI)

35. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. BUF)

36. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at NE)

37. Samaje Perine, DEN (vs. LV)

38. Deon Jackson, IND (vs. JAX)

39. Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. SF)

40. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (vs. LAR)

41. Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. DET)

42. Damien Harris, BUF (at NYJ)

43. Evan Hull, IND (vs. JAX)

44. De'Von Achane, MIA (at LAC)

45. Tank Bigsby, JAX (at IND)

46. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at ATL)

47. Ezekiel Elliott, NE (vs. PHI)

48. Deuce Vaughn, DAL (at NYG)

49. Elijah Mitchell, SF (at PIT)

50. Tyjae Spears, TEN (at NO)