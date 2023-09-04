Luke Donald Names Justin Rose and Europe's Team to Compete vs. USA in 2023 Ryder Cup

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

The European Ryder Cup Team is officially set with Luke Donald's naming of his six captain's picks on Monday to round out the 12-man roster.

Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard join the six automatic qualifiers in Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick on the European roster.

"I'm extremely happy with the 12 strong we have," Donald said, per Paul Hodowanic of the PGA Tour website. "We are in great position."

The European team is a solid mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars. The rookie group is highlighted by Texas Tech's Aberg, who turned pro in June after being named the best collegiate golfer in the United States for the second consecutive year.

The 23-year-old Swede has finished within the top 25 four times during his first two months on the PGA Tour and won the European Masters in Switzerland on Sunday to earn his spot on the European Ryder Cup roster.

The 2023 Ryder Cup between Europe and the United States is scheduled to run from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Captained by Steve Stricker, the United States won the last tournament in 2021, though Europe has won four of the last six dating back to 2010.