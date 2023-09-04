Fantasy Alert: Peter King Predicts Steelers' Kenny Pickett to Be Top-12 QB by Dec.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Can Kenny Pickett emerge as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL during the 2023 season?

Peter King of NBC Sports predicted in his latest Football Morning in America column that the second-year signal-caller will be "a top-12 QB by December."

Pickett enters 2023 with expectations that he will take a big leap forward with a plethora of pass-catching options in Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II and Pat Freiermuth, in addition to running back Najee Harris.

However, the Steelers are in one of the most difficult divisions in football with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals and Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

If the Steelers are going to beat any of those teams, Pickett is going to have to have a much better 2023 season after an up-and-down rookie year.

The 25-year-old, who was selected in the first round of the 2022 draft, completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns against nine interceptions in 13 games (12 starts), in addition to rushing for 237 yards and three scores.

The Steelers went 7-5 in games Pickett started and finished with a 9-8 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season.

While Pickett may take a step forward in 2023, it's hard to imagine he'll lead the Steelers to the top of the division and a playoff berth.