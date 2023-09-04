Waiver Wire Week 1: Highlighting Top Pickups from 2023 Preseason

0 of 3

The fantasy football waiver wire is a tough place to figure out going into Week 1 of the NFL season.

The breakout stars of the waiver wire will emerge in the coming weeks, so most of the waiver wire work is based on projections and preseason production.

Injury news can also affect your waiver-wire strategy in Week 1. The absence of Jonathan Taylor and the potential of not having Cooper Kupp for the opening week scares some fantasy owners.

The top waiver-wire selections could change once the regular-season games are played, but there are a few players that stand out because of their situations. That could allow you to pick them up a week or two before some other fantasy players in your league target them on the waiver wire.