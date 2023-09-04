Serbia's Simanić Had Kidney Removed After Being Elbowed by Nuni Omot in FIBA Game

Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images

Serbian national team forward Boriša Simanić had his kidney removed after taking an elbow to his abdomen during a FIBA World Cup game last week, the Serbian federation revealed Monday, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Simanić suffered the injury during Serbia's win over South Sudan on Wednesday when he was elbowed by Nuni Omot in the final moments of the game and hit the court in pain. He was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery the same day.

However, Simanić had complications over the weekend and had to undergo a second surgery on Sunday to have his kidney removed. He will remain hospitalized in Manila, Philippines, to recover.

"My apologies, I didn't mean to make no type of a dirty play. I hope you have a speedy recovery. I pray for you, you'll be in my prayers," Omot said after the incident. "I'm not a dirty player, I've never been a dirty player. From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize to everyone that's watching and to the player especially."

Simanić, who has played for the Serbian national team since he was a teenager, was averaging six minutes per game for his country this summer at the FIBA World Cup.

Serbia is set to face Lithuania, which upset Team USA on Sunday, in the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. The team is led by Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Milutinov and Nikola Jovic.