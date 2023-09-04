Peter King Predicts Jalen Hurts, Eagles Beat Josh Allen, Bills in NFL Super Bowl 2024

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles were on the cusp of a championship last season, and Peter King of NBC Sports believes they'll get the job done in 2023.

In his latest Football Morning in America column, King predicts that Hurts and the Eagles will defeat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 30-26 in Super Bowl LVIII to claim their first title since the 2017 campaign.

King wrote of the Eagles:

"I'm buying Philly stock. I don't think there's a clear weakness on the Eagles. Corner depth, maybe. Backup quarterback. But the offensive line is top-three in the league, defensive-front-seven depth is unrivaled and the quarterback is about to take his place with Mahomes and Joe Burrow at the very top of the QB pantheon. There's no reason why Jalen Hurts doesn't pick up where he left off in the postseason: 34.7 points per game in three starts, eight TDs produced, one turnover, going shot-for-shot with Mahomes in the Super Bowl. I have a Philly-Dallas NFC title game, which could be epic."

Hurts put together the best season of his fledgling career in 2022 and he's expected to take another step forward in 2023 with his top targets, DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert returning alongside him.

Additionally, the Eagles backfield should be improved this year with the additions of D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny to go alongside Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.

Philadelphia's defense is also expected to be among the NFL's elite with the additions of Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks to a unit that includes Jordan Davis, Josh Sweat, Nakobe Dean, Haason Reddick and Darius Slay

The Eagles have all the tools to be successful in 2023, and they certainly look like the team to beat entering Week 1.