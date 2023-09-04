Coco Gauff on Quieting Coach During Win: I Like to 'Figure Out Matches My Own Way'

AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Coco Gauff gutted out a tough three-set win (6-3, 3-6, 6-1) over Caroline Wozniacki on Sunday to advance to the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

During the second set, Gauff told her coach, Brad Gilbert, to stop talking on two occasions. The first occurred while Wozniacki was earning a break to go up 5-3. The next instance happened in the following game, where Wozniacki closed out the second set victory.

Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press provided further details.

"...Gauff turned toward Gilbert and said, 'Please stop.' Then, during the next game, which allowed Wozniacki to force a third set, Gauff told him, 'Stop talking.'"

Despite the second set, Gauff rebounded with a fantastic third set in which she won 11-of-15 first serve points and 12-of-13 net points. Gauff won six straight games in the third set after losing her serve to start.

Gauff spoke about the interaction with Gilbert afterward during her on-court interview, calling the moment a "stress reaction."

"Sometimes I tell them to chill a little bit," the 19-year-old from Florida said, "because I like to think and figure out matches my own way."

Ultimately, Gauff reigned supreme on this day as she looks for her first-ever Grand Slam title. This also marks her second straight quarterfinal appearance in the U.S. Open.

Up next is a match with the winner of the Round of 16 contest between No. 1 Iga Świątek and No. 20 Jelena Ostapenko.