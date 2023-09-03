Rhamondre Stevenson Praises Ezekiel Elliott, Discusses Impact on Patriots RBs

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Some No. 1 running backs in the middle of their peak performing years in the NFL might have been upset if their team signed veteran Ezekiel Elliott to share the backfield.

Not Rhamondre Stevenson.

"It goes back to his Ohio State days. His versatility was unmatched to me," the 25-year-old New England Patriots running back said of his new teammate, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. "He could do it all—pass block, catch the ball, run hard, just the whole nine [yards]. And he's a bigger back, like me."

Reiss noted Stevenson and Elliott worked out together when the former was preparing for the 2021 NFL draft, so there is a familiarity in place.

"He's very hard-working," Stevenson said. "I kind of knew that before, but just the way he approaches the game and how he's a student of the game, he knows a lot about football as a whole. He's been in all of our ears, being a helping hand. He's a veteran, so hearing what he has to say about certain plays, certain schemes, certain runs, it's great to have him in there."

While Elliott is a three-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018, he averaged a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry last season. Injuries and a heavy workload from his time on the Dallas Cowboys have combined to slow him down, meaning Stevenson will likely be the No. 1 option in New England.

That makes sense after Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns to go with 421 yards and a touchdown catch as a receiver.

"I think the changeup of me and him just going in the game—even if it's drive by drive or [snap by snap], however it goes—is going to be difficult for the defense," Stevenson said.

It could certainly be quite the one-two punch, especially if Elliott is used closer to the goal line and in short-yardage situations.