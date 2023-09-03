Micah Parsons: 'I Haven't Been Able to Live with' Cowboys Losing to 49ers in Playoffs

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Micah Parsons is tired of losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

"So far, I haven't been able to live with the fact that us losing 19-12 [in the 2022 playoffs at the San Francisco 49ers] and that wild-card game our rookie year," the Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher said, per Todd Archer of ESPN. "I told this to the guys: 'Is the price of discipline worth a lifetime of regret?' And for me, it just [isn't]."

Dallas selected Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, and he helped lead America's Team to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons.

However, the Cowboys' 2021 season came to an end in the Wild Card Round thanks to a loss to the 49ers, and their 2022 campaign ended in the Division Round at the hands of the same opponent.

"I've come to this mindset where I'm just tired of being second, tired of coming up short," Parsons said. "What can I do every day to put myself in the best position to say, like, 'I can live with that'?"

Archer noted Parsons worked with "an acclaimed trainer" this offseason and used boxing to improve his footwork and hand-eye coordination with an eye on not coming up short in 2023.

An even better Parsons would be trouble for the rest of the NFL, as he was an All-Pro First Team selection in each of his first two seasons and is arguably the best defensive player in the league. He posted 13 sacks as a rookie and 13.5 last year and is surely looking to improve on his totals in 2023.

If he does, perhaps the Cowboys will finally get past the 49ers in the playoffs.