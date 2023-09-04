Fantasy Football Week 1: Opening Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips

0 of 5

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Week 1 has officially arrived, NFL fans! The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will kick things off on Thursday night, and all 32 teams will soon be back in action.



For fantasy managers, this marks a shift in focus from drafting to roster management. If you haven't constructed your roster already, you'll be doing so soon.



Managers who have drafted well will have multiple options in Week 1, and perhaps a few tough decisions to make. We're here to help with our early point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for the top fantasy positions.

Those who didn't fare so well on draft day may soon be scouring the waiver wire for additional options. For those managers, we'll dive into a few tips for how to approach the wire ahead of the regular season.



You'll also find a few projections for this week's best matchups and expected top performers.

