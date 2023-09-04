NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Football Week 1: Opening Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxCorrespondent ISeptember 4, 2023

    Fantasy Football Week 1: Opening Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips

    0 of 5

      Seahawks QB Geno Smith
      Seahawks QB Geno SmithStacy Revere/Getty Images

      Week 1 has officially arrived, NFL fans! The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will kick things off on Thursday night, and all 32 teams will soon be back in action.

      For fantasy managers, this marks a shift in focus from drafting to roster management. If you haven't constructed your roster already, you'll be doing so soon.

      Managers who have drafted well will have multiple options in Week 1, and perhaps a few tough decisions to make. We're here to help with our early point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for the top fantasy positions.

      Those who didn't fare so well on draft day may soon be scouring the waiver wire for additional options. For those managers, we'll dive into a few tips for how to approach the wire ahead of the regular season.

      You'll also find a few projections for this week's best matchups and expected top performers.

    Week 1 PPR Rankings

    1 of 5

      Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
      Chiefs QB Patrick MahomesDavid Eulitt/Getty Images

      Quarterback

      1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

      3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

      4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

      5. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

      6. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

      7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

      8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

      9. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

      10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

      11. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

      12. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

      Running Back

      1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

      3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

      4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

      5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

      6. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

      7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

      8. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

      9. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

      10. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

      11. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

      12. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

      13. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

      14. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

      15. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      16. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

      17. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

      18. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

      19. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

      20. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins

      Wide Receiver

      1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

      4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

      5. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

      6. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

      7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

      8. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

      9. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

      10. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

      11. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

      12. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

      13. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

      14. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

      15. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

      16. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

      17. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears

      18. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

      19. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

      20. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

      Tight End

      1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

      3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

      4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

      5. Darren Waller, New York Giants

      6. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

      7. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

      8. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

      9. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

      10. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

      11. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

      12. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

    Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

    2 of 5

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 19: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks walks on the field against the Dallas Cowboys during a preseason game at Lumen Field on August 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
      Tom Hauck/Getty Images

      Despite being a Pro Bowler in 2022, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith probably didn't go highly in your fantasy draft. He's largely viewed as a mid-level streamer, but weeks like this one are where Smith can shine.

      The Seahawks open their slate against the rival Los Angeles Rams. In two games against L.A. last season, Smith threw for 580 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

      Those are solid numbers, but Smith should be much better in the next installment of this rivalry. After parting with veterans like Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd and cornerback David Long Jr. in the offseason, the Rams defense could be very, very bad.

      Smith may not be a smart play every single week in 2023, but he should carry big expectations for Week 1.

      Stat Projection: 359 passing yards, 2 TDs, 22 rushing yards

    Fantasy Football Week 1: Opening Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    3 of 5

      TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Rachaad White (1) catches a pass before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 26, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is another player who probably wasn't highly drafted but who is worth a start in Week 1.

      The Bucs are likely to ride White and the ground game as they ease new starting quarterback Baker Mayfield into Dave Canales' offense. White, who had 50 receptions in 2022, is also likely to be a fixture in the passing game.

      It's a favorable matchup too, as the Minnesota Vikings allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs last season, according to FantasyPros. New defensive coordinator Brian Flores may help the Vikings schematically, but the offseason departures of veterans like Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith and Eric Kendricks are problematic for Minnesota.

      White is a top-15 RB this week, and if he's involved enough as a receiver, he could potentially crack the top 10 in PPR formats.

      Stat Projection: 69 rushing yards, 1 TD, 6 receptions, 55 receiving yards

    Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

    4 of 5

      TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      No team allowed more fantasy points to opposing receivers in 2022 than the Tennessee Titans, according to FantasyPros.

      While it's always smart to take prior fantasy rankings with a grain of salt, the reality is that Tennessee did shockingly little to address its pass defense this offseason—the Titans didn't use a single draft pick on that side of the ball.

      At the same time, Tennessee has been extremely stout against the run, which will likely force the New Orleans Saints into a pass-heavy game plan for Week 1.

      This should mean a lot of opportunities for budding Saints star Chris Olave, who racked up 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games last season. With Derek Carr giving the Saints a steadier presence at quarterback, Olave may kick off a breakout campaign on Sunday.

      Stat Projection: 6 receptions, 103 receiving yards, 1 TD

    Waiver Wire Tips

    5 of 5

      Colts QB Anthony Richardson
      Colts QB Anthony RichardsonMichael Owens/Getty Images

      Managers don't often dive into the waiver wire before meaningful games are played. However, there's value in at least scouting the free agent pool ahead of Week 1.

      Knowing who is available can help you determine which bench players to track over the first couple of weeks. If, for example, Vikings running back Ty Chandler has a surprisingly large workload behind Alexander Mattison in Week 1, that fifth RB who barely saw the field could be worth dumping.

      Now is also a great time to check and see if any promising rookies slipped through the draft cracks. Indianapolis Colts' dual-threat quarterback Anthony Richardson, for example, may still be available.

      If Richardson goes off in his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, you can bet that he'll be the focus of early waiver claims. Adding Richardson now could save you the hassle of a waiver claim entirely.

      Rookies almost always provide more potential upside than veteran backups who were drafted late.

      Tracking Week 1 injuries is another great way to get early value out of the waiver wire. If a top producer goes down, his potential replacement is suddenly going to become a hot commodity.

      Now would be a great time to check on Rams receiver Van Jefferson, since Cooper Kupp is still dealing with an ongoing hamstring injury.

      According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Kupp recently visited with a body specialist to "further understand the root" of the issue.

      Jefferson might be available, and he could become L.A.'s No. 1 target if Kupp misses extended time.

    X