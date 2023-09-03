X

    Steve Kerr, USA Blasted by Fans for Shocking Loss to Lithuania at FIBA World Cup 2023

    Adam WellsSeptember 3, 2023

    U.S. head coach Steve Kerr questions a call during the first half of a Basketball World Cup group C match against New Zealand in Manila, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    Team USA's lack of size finally came back to bite them in a 110-104 loss to Lithuania in their final game of the second round at the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Sunday.

    The biggest concern for the United States coming into the tournament was head coach Steve Kerr's decision to go with a smaller roster. It was an attempt to zag because the style of play in FIBA tends to favor bigger teams.

    Lithuania imposed its will against the U.S. team right out of the gate by taking a 31-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Its eventually got the lead up to 21 points late in the second quarter.

    Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and Lithuania had a 26-15 rebounding advantage while going 9-of-12 from three-point range at the end of the first half. Team USA made just three of its 10 attempts from behind the arc through the first two quarters.

    The Lithuanians finished the game 14-of-25 from three-point range. They also made 20 of their 25 free-throw attempts. Seven players scored in double-figures, led by Vaidas Kariniauskas' 15 off the bench.

    Mindaugas Kuzminskas made arguably the biggest shot of the game when his off-balance three as the shot clock expired with 3:49 remaining to extend Lithuania's lead to 94-85 after the United States got within six.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/4CBuioXtu7">pic.twitter.com/4CBuioXtu7</a>

    The United States did go on a run in the third quarter that cut the deficit to four points. Lithuania kept responding and maintained a lead of at least eight points for most of the fourth quarter, though it was cut down to four at 108-104 with 16.2 seconds remaining.

    Team USA stole the inbounds pass after Jalen Brunson made two free throws, but Mikal Bridges' three-point attempt that would have made it a one point game hit off the front of the rim. Tomas Dimsa's fastbreak dunk off Bridges' miss sealed the win for Lithuania.

    As you would expect, Kerr was the subject of much criticism from fans and analysts coming out of the loss.

    Dendric McCoy @The1RealMcCoy_

    Steve Kerr so suspect as a coach

    Ingram Alerts @IngramAlerts

    Ingram or ANT should be on the court at all times Steve Kerr is clueless

    James M. @santimags3

    Steve Kerr was outcoached by Darvin Ham. I'm not surprised he's getting dominated by the Lithuanian Coach. 😅

    🟣🏀 Chris @HoopSpaces

    Team USA looks like a Steve Kerr coached Warriors team without Steph Curry right now. 😭 <a href="https://t.co/iFQHuKnz25">pic.twitter.com/iFQHuKnz25</a>

    DG757's Takes @DGiddy757

    Steve Kerr searching for lineups instead of just playing our best players together is infuriating <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC23</a>

    dale @EvilKoopa91

    Steve Kerr might be the most overrated coach of all time

    allen @srankquest

    steve kerr needs to earn that coaching aura bc i don't see it internationally he only wins with curry and superstars

    AyeManeSayMane @SayMane901

    LaVar Ball told y'all about Steve Kerr 😂😭💀

    fin @1finney

    Nah this loss on Steve Kerr. Took guys out when they got the lead within 3 and they never got that close again.

    Block Mamba @MrAlmost_Perf

    This loss on Steve Kerr. The hell you got Bridges playing the 4 for?

    MEEZY @TurnPikeMeezy

    Steve Kerr got us out here looking like frauds

    Beloved Macchiato ☕️ @TrayD12

    The start is what lost them this game but Steve Kerr rotation in the second half didn't give them the proper chance

    Bud Lane @TheHollywoodBud

    Someone tell Steve Kerr he has multiple bigs that can play together to matchup defensively and secure rebounds. It's not the Warriors. Steph isn't here to bail the squad out.

    jcsourwine.bsky.social @Israfil_Twitch

    Incredibly embarrassing result for team USA. Steve Kerr without Steph Curry is just budget Billy Donovan.

    CliffNotez @_YoCliff

    Steve Kerr lost USA this game

    By All Means Necessary @Realest_Alive23

    Steve Kerr so overrated as a coach man

    Ricky G @jrichardgoodman

    We are not as deep and talented as we think we are in American basketball...

    The criticism of Kerr is certainly fair, but the players weren't helping matters. Anthony Edwards scored 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting in the first half. The other four starters combined had four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

    Austin Reaves had his worst game of the tournament. The Los Angeles Lakers guard had seven points, no rebounds and no assists before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

    Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges came alive in the second half. They scored 24 of their 28 combined points in the final two quarters.

    Despite the loss, there was some good news for the United States. The Dominican Republic's loss to Serbia gave Team USA an automatic berth in the 2024 Olympics.

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Meanwhile, USA Basketball is now officially in the Paris Olympics. But now back to the game.

    Mo Dakhil @MoDakhil_NBA

    The recruit of Joel Embiid for the Olympics is going to be amazing. Team USA could definitely use some size.

    Team USA is also moving on to the quarterfinals where they will play Italy, which won Group I, on Tuesday.

    This isn't a cause for mass panic because the 2019 World Cup team finished seventh overall with a 6-2 record, but the U.S. still went on to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

    At the very least, Anthony Edwards has certainly put himself in contention to be on the team next summer. He put up 35 points in 29 minutes against Lithuania.