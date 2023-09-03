Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus Steal the Show, More Hot Takes from WWE Payback 2023

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus Steal the Show, More Hot Takes from WWE Payback 2023September 3, 2023
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch kicked off Payback Saturday night in Pittsburgh with a steel cage match and it was quickly apparent that fans were witnessing a classic encounter between two of the most influential women to ever lace a pair of boots.
That match, and its excellence, were a major part of a premium live event that exceeded modest expectations and turned out to be one of the funner shows of 2023.
In the wake of the explosive broadcast, which also saw the official coronation of LA Knight as the guy rather than a flash in the pan, these are a few of the night's biggest takeaways.
Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Outshines The Rest of Payback Card
Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus is a genuine dream match for an entire generation of fans who understand those two trailblazers' impact on women's wrestling so when the booking of their feud throughout the summer and leading into Saturday's show was sub-par, to say the least, there was concern that WWE fans may miss out a golden opportunity to witness a defining match from the all-timers.
As it turns out, there was no need for worry as Lynch and Stratus kicked off Payback with a legitimate Match of the Year candidate inside a steel cage that not only put an end to their feud but silenced any doubters who questioned their ability to deliver.
Hard-hitting, physical, and dramatic, the contest exceeded expectations and made it damn near impossible for anything else to come close. This, on a night that also featured a great Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.
Lynch and Stratus had to have heard all of the rumblings entering the show about the questionable creative and were likely still displeased over their expected SummerSlam match being pulled.
The result was two immensely talented performers, fueled by understandable frustration, showing up and showing out.
Justified "this is awesome" chants filled the PPG Paints Arena multiple times throughout the contest, leading to the jaw-dropping Manhandle Slam that ultimately secured Lynch the victory.
A defining match for both Hall of Fame-worthy competitors, it was the perfect way to set the tone for the rest of the show, while eclipsing everything that would come after it.
LA Knight Is the Star of the Here and Now
Pro wrestling is always looking for the next big thing; the star that will carry the industry into the next two decades and stand atop the proverbial mountain as the one true face of the sport.
"The star of the future" label is often bandied about, with some discussions proving prophetic and others reflecting a flash-in-the-pan that never quite materialized into the attraction those in the industry hoped they would become.
LA Knight is not the next big thing, nor is he a star of the future. No, the veteran competitor is, instead, a star of the here and now.
The Megastar rolled into Pittsburgh on Saturday and was the most popular guy on a show that also featured Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. His pop was the loudest, the volume of the chants of his name never decreased, and the energy in the arena when he hit the ring was palpable.
Knight carries himself like a star, the crowd believes he is, and he has found catchphrases and elements of his in-ring work that allow the audience to participate. All three of those are key in today's professional wrestling landscape and Knight either has or is in the process of mastering them.
It has allowed him to overcome the horrendous Maxx Dupri nonsense and be himself, to incredible success. So much so that Cena, the special referee for his victory over The Miz, extended his hand as both a sign of respect and acknowledgment of all that Knight has done to scratch and claw his way to the top.
He has very much arrived; the star of today and now that it recognizes as much, it is time for the company to book him as such, in top stories with fellow headliners. It does not have to be for the world title for Knight to truly be considered a top-tier competitor, but he does have to share the stage with the best and most recognizable names.
Saturday's show was a step in the right direction, a moment in time in which he shared the screen with the centerpiece of an entire era.
WWE Must Develop Better Stories and Characters for Its Talented Women's Division
It was apparent midway through the incredibly physical match between Women's World champion Rhea Ripley and top contender Raquel Rodriguez that the crowd was struggling to invest in the action unfolding before them.
That had very little to do with Ripley as "Mami" has been one of the most over characters on WWE television all year. Instead, it was a reflection of a story that fans did not feel emotionally attached to and a character in Rodriguez that has never really been explored.
Every week, Rodriguez shows up, smiles, and acts happy to be on the show. Through little fault of her own, it is a generic presentation that fails to provide a reason why anyone should care or root for her.
That is hardly a problem exclusive to Rodriguez and one that begins at the creative level.
Too often, stories are underwritten and characters are minimally developed. There is not nearly the attention to detail or time given to the division creatively that the men receive and it has become apparent over the last eight months.
Stories begin and are suddenly forgotten about for weeks before being brought back, when fans have already disengaged. Case in point, Shotzi vs. Bayley, which was rekindled in a big blowoff match Friday on SmackDown.
Except, fans had already moved on and did not give Shotzi the babyface support she should have had against her heel opponent, mostly because the storyline was dropped for weeks.
It is something Triple H and his team have to shore up because as we saw Saturday night, the efforts of the women between the ropes is there. Ripley vs. Rodriguez was a hell of a fight, with believable action throughout.
Ditto Lynch and Stratus, who had the show's best match.
Shinsuke Nakamura Has Earned a World Championship Run
Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE career has been one of peaks and valleys.
For every unforgettable debut, NXT Championship run, or Royal Rumble victory, there is a throw-away undercard rivalry that left him firmly in obscurity. He has headlined premium live events one month and not even appeared on the card the next.
Long an inconsistent fixture in high-priority positions, he has still somehow managed to remain over with audiences, as we have seen in recent weeks.
Saturday at Payback, Nakamura was treated like a star, receiving a special anime entrance while his inspiration, WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta, watched on from ringside. Some fans chanted his name while others rooted for his opponent, Seth Rollins, creating a big-match feel for his first taste of the main event in years.
It was a significant moment for Nakamura and one that suggested this will not be a one-off appearance in that particular spot.
Nor should it.
Nakamura, despite his star and stature internationally, has done everything asked of him in WWE. He has succeeded at every level, no matter the importance, and at Payback, wrestled a damn good main event with Rollins.
The look of anger on his face immediately after the loss, as he stalked the ringside area, keeping an eye on the man who dashed his dreams for the time being, was that of a Superstar hellbent on not only taking The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship but ending his career.
A post-show attack after the broadcast went off the air confirmed as much and served as proof that The Artist will stay firmly in the title hunt.
The lead-in to Payback featured some of his best work since rising to the main roster in 2017 and it is on the WWE Creative forces to ensure that continues.
Still an engaging presence and one of the most interesting performers on the roster when he is motivated to be, Nakamura is not only the right choice to be highlighted at the top of the card, but he has earned that spot and will continue to do so if his work is at the level it was Saturday in Pittsburgh.