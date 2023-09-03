Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus Steal the Show, More Hot Takes from WWE Payback 2023

2 of 4

Pro wrestling is always looking for the next big thing; the star that will carry the industry into the next two decades and stand atop the proverbial mountain as the one true face of the sport.

"The star of the future" label is often bandied about, with some discussions proving prophetic and others reflecting a flash-in-the-pan that never quite materialized into the attraction those in the industry hoped they would become.

LA Knight is not the next big thing, nor is he a star of the future. No, the veteran competitor is, instead, a star of the here and now.

The Megastar rolled into Pittsburgh on Saturday and was the most popular guy on a show that also featured Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. His pop was the loudest, the volume of the chants of his name never decreased, and the energy in the arena when he hit the ring was palpable.

Knight carries himself like a star, the crowd believes he is, and he has found catchphrases and elements of his in-ring work that allow the audience to participate. All three of those are key in today's professional wrestling landscape and Knight either has or is in the process of mastering them.

It has allowed him to overcome the horrendous Maxx Dupri nonsense and be himself, to incredible success. So much so that Cena, the special referee for his victory over The Miz, extended his hand as both a sign of respect and acknowledgment of all that Knight has done to scratch and claw his way to the top.

He has very much arrived; the star of today and now that it recognizes as much, it is time for the company to book him as such, in top stories with fellow headliners. It does not have to be for the world title for Knight to truly be considered a top-tier competitor, but he does have to share the stage with the best and most recognizable names.

Saturday's show was a step in the right direction, a moment in time in which he shared the screen with the centerpiece of an entire era.