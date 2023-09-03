Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says Carmelo Anthony Was Favorite Player over LeBron James

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James are two of the best athletes in their respective sports, and the two have a mutual admiration for one another.

However, it appears James wasn't the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's favorite NBA player growing up.

"I was a Carmelo Anthony fan, I was going the other way," Mahomes said. "Everybody was a LeBron fan so I loved LeBron but at the same time I wanted to have that guy."

Anthony rose to stardom as the No. 3 overall pick of the Denver Nuggets in 2003. Despite never winning an NBA title, he built a legacy with his shooting skills and was a 10-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection and the 2012-13 scoring champion.

In addition to playing for the Nuggets, the 39-year-old played for the New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets across his 19-year career.

Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA in May 2023. He spent his last season with the Lakers in 2021-22. In 1,260 games, he averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from deep.

James, meanwhile, has captured the hearts of many as he has won four NBA titles with three different franchises—the Lakers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers—and achieved various other accolades during his career.

The 38-year-old's legendary career will continue into 2023-24 as he aims to win his fifth title overall and his second with the Purple and Gold.

James has always been the obvious choice as a favorite player for many basketball fans, but it's no surprise Mahomes opted to go against the grain and cheer on Anthony growing up.