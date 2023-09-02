Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says Offensive 'Playmakers' Will 'Make My Job Easier'

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is excited about the host of playmakers he will work with this year, telling reporters that they'll make his job easier in 2023.

"For me, it's about getting these guys the ball," Prescott said, per the team's website. "Whether it's in the run game or the pass game, or just out in space to allow them to do what they do best – break tackles, make people miss and show off their speed. We've got a handful of guys and that's going to make my job easier."

The biggest addition is wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who has amassed six 1,000-yard seasons during his nine-year career. He'll serve as one of the team's top three wideouts alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Dallas also added a quick and shifty running back in Deuce Vaughn, a sixth-round pick out of Kansas State. He'll be part of the running back room behind starter Tony Pollard, who is good to go after suffering a fractured fibula during the playoffs last year.

Of course, Lamb and Pollard will lead the way on offense after tremendous seasons. Lamb caught 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns, Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards and added 39 catches for 371 yards, totaling 12 touchdowns overall.

There's also wide receivers Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert, and Jake Ferguson is stepping up as the starting tight end.

Ultimately, speed is the name of the game in Dallas, something Prescott mentioned as well.

"Yeah, a lot of speed. You can name a lot of guys," Dak said about the 2023 offense, which will now be led by coordinator Brian Schottenheimer after Dallas and ex-OC Kellen Moore parted ways.

"(We have a) few guys that have speed but are playmakers. Speed is one thing, but to be a playmaker is another thing."

Dallas, which is coming off its second straight playoff campaign, will open the 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the New York Giants.