Ryan Preece to Make NASCAR Return at Southern 500 After Scary Crash in Daytona Race

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece will return to the track this weekend in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, for the first time since his horrific crash at Daytona International Speedway last week.

"If I had headaches or blurry vision or anything like that that I felt I was endangering myself or anybody else here, I wouldn't be racing," Preece told reporters Saturday,. "I have a family that I have to worry about as well. This is my job, this is what I want to do, and I feel completely fine."

Preece's No. 41 Ford went airborne and flipped nearly a dozen times before coming to rest on the infield grass in the closing laps of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona on Aug. 26.

The accident occurred with five laps to go when he was bumped by Erik Jones and spun across the nose of Chase Briscoe's car and into the infield before going airborne in what was one of the more violent crashes of the NASCAR season.

"I've seen other interviews from drivers in the past that as you get sideways and as you go in the air, it's gets real quiet," Preece said. "After experiencing that, that's 100 percent true. Beyond that, everything's happening so fast, you're just flipping through the air. Until that ride stops, all you're thinking about is just trying to contain yourself.

"You tense up and you hope you're going to be OK," he continued. "Which obviously I am."

After being attended to by the AMR Safety Team, Preece was able to climb out of the vehicle before being transported to the hospital for further evaluation before being released on the morning of Aug. 27.

While Preece says he is not sore from the crash, his eyes are bloodshot and bruised from the accident.

Preece's accident eliminated him from the NASCAR playoffs as he faced a must-win situation at Daytona amid a difficult 2023 season. His best finish this year came when he finished fifth at Richmond Raceway in July.

The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.