    Fantasy Football 2023 Cheatsheet: Mobile Rankings for Last-Minute Drafters

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxCorrespondent ISeptember 3, 2023

      Falcons RB Bijan Robinson
      Fantasy football managers who have waited to conduct their drafts are running out of time. The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will kick off the 2023 season on Thursday, and after that, the draft window for season-long leagues will be closed.

      This doesn't mean that managers must go into drafts blindly, however. There's still time for a little study work, and we're here to help.

      Below, you'll find quick-reference cheat sheets for each of the key fantasy positions—QB, RB, WR and TE—plus a look at one potential sleeper for each.

      Rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

    Quarterback

      Panthers QB Bryce Young
      1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

      3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

      4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

      5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

      6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

      7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

      8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

      9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

      10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

      11. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

      12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

      13. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

      14. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

      15. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

      Sleeper: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

      When it's time to search for sleeper QBs, the rookie class is a great place to start. Rookies are often undervalued because they're unproven, but many of them will immediately step into prominent roles.

      Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is exactly this sort of rookie. The Panthers have already named the No. 1 overall pick as their starting QB, and he has a high ceiling.

      While Young isn't a true dual-threat quarterback, he's mobile enough to buy time in the pocket and generate huge plays—something he did regularly at Alabama. This gives him a lot of upside in leagues that give bonus points for longer completions.

      Young should also have a fairly solid floor. He'll serve as a distributor in an offense that features Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr. Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst. Young has an average draft position (ADP) of only 172.

    Running Back

      Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier
      1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

      3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

      4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

      5. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

      6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

      7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

      8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

      9. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

      10. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

      11. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

      12. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

      13. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

      14. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

      15. Breece Hall, New York Jets

      16. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

      17. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

      18. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

      19. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

      20. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

      Sleeper: Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

      Rookie Bijan Robinson is the new star in the Atlanta Falcons backfield, and his ADP of 7 reflects this. With Cordarrelle Patterson also in the mix, second-year back Tyler Allgeier has become a forgotten player.

      However, it would be unwise to discount Allgeier entirely. He was a 1,000-yard rusher as a rookie in 2022, and he's likely to still see a significant workload this year.

      The Falcons are going to feed their backfield. With Robinson and Patterson both capable of playing out wide, we could see Allgeier as the top run option. We're likely to see a lot of Falcons formations that feature Allgeier alongside Robinson and/or Patterson in 2023.

      The 23-year-old should be valued as a potential flex starter with upside. With an ADP of just 133, he's not currently being valued that highly.

    Wide Receiver

      Saints WR Rashid Shaheed
      1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

      4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

      5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

      6. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

      7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

      8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

      9. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

      10. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

      11. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

      12. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

      13. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

      14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

      15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

      16. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

      17. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears

      18. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

      19. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

      20. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

      Sleeper: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

      With an ADP of 245, New Orleans Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed is being virtually ignored in fantasy drafts. He shouldn't be.

      Shaheed has the potential to emerge as New Orleans' No. 2 target, depending on how things shake out with Michael Thomas' return. The second-year receiver should be no worse than the No. 3 target behind Thomas and budding star Chris Olave.

      As a rookie, Shaheed didn't catch his first pass until Week 7 and still finished with 28 receptions, 488 yards and two touchdowns. With a full season and an upgrade at quarterback in Derek Carr, Saheed could become a viable flex starter.

      Managers should target Saheed late as a potential bye-week fill-in. If he isn't drafted, he should be an early waiver-wire target.

    Tight End

      Packers TE Luke Musgrave
      1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

      3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

      4. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

      5. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

      6. Darren Waller, New York Giants

      7. Evan Engram, Houston Texans

      8. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

      9. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

      10. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

      11. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

      12. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

      13. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

      14. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

      15. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

      Sleeper: Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers

      While sleeper tight ends don't get a ton of attention, they can become extremely valuable. Managers who miss out on a top-tier right end like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews or T.J. Hockenson can often address the position late instead of using a middle-round pick.

      Green Bay Packers rookie tight end is exactly the sort of sleeper to target late. He has an ADP of only 180, but he could easily out-pace tight ends like Tyler Higbee and Dalton Schultz.

      Musgrave wasn't particularly productive at Oregon State, but he has physical potential to spare and should be Jordan Love's top target at the position in 2023.

      The trick to drafting a rookie sleeper is to pair him with a similarly valued veteran who can at least start if the rookie fails to shine early. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ADP of 159) is a logical candidate here.

      *ADPs from FantasyPros and current as of 9/2

