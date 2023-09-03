Fantasy Football 2023 Cheatsheet: Mobile Rankings for Last-Minute Drafters

Fantasy Football 2023 Cheatsheet: Mobile Rankings for Last-Minute DraftersSeptember 3, 2023
Fantasy football managers who have waited to conduct their drafts are running out of time. The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will kick off the 2023 season on Thursday, and after that, the draft window for season-long leagues will be closed.
This doesn't mean that managers must go into drafts blindly, however. There's still time for a little study work, and we're here to help.
Below, you'll find quick-reference cheat sheets for each of the key fantasy positions—QB, RB, WR and TE—plus a look at one potential sleeper for each.
Rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
11. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
13. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
14. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
15. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Sleeper: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
When it's time to search for sleeper QBs, the rookie class is a great place to start. Rookies are often undervalued because they're unproven, but many of them will immediately step into prominent roles.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is exactly this sort of rookie. The Panthers have already named the No. 1 overall pick as their starting QB, and he has a high ceiling.
While Young isn't a true dual-threat quarterback, he's mobile enough to buy time in the pocket and generate huge plays—something he did regularly at Alabama. This gives him a lot of upside in leagues that give bonus points for longer completions.
Young should also have a fairly solid floor. He'll serve as a distributor in an offense that features Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr. Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst. Young has an average draft position (ADP) of only 172.
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
5. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
9. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
10. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
11. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
12. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
13. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
14. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
15. Breece Hall, New York Jets
16. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
17. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
18. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
19. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
20. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
Sleeper: Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Rookie Bijan Robinson is the new star in the Atlanta Falcons backfield, and his ADP of 7 reflects this. With Cordarrelle Patterson also in the mix, second-year back Tyler Allgeier has become a forgotten player.
However, it would be unwise to discount Allgeier entirely. He was a 1,000-yard rusher as a rookie in 2022, and he's likely to still see a significant workload this year.
The Falcons are going to feed their backfield. With Robinson and Patterson both capable of playing out wide, we could see Allgeier as the top run option. We're likely to see a lot of Falcons formations that feature Allgeier alongside Robinson and/or Patterson in 2023.
The 23-year-old should be valued as a potential flex starter with upside. With an ADP of just 133, he's not currently being valued that highly.
Wide Receiver
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
6. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
9. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
10. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
11. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
12. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
13. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
16. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
17. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears
18. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
19. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars
20. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Sleeper: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
With an ADP of 245, New Orleans Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed is being virtually ignored in fantasy drafts. He shouldn't be.
Shaheed has the potential to emerge as New Orleans' No. 2 target, depending on how things shake out with Michael Thomas' return. The second-year receiver should be no worse than the No. 3 target behind Thomas and budding star Chris Olave.
As a rookie, Shaheed didn't catch his first pass until Week 7 and still finished with 28 receptions, 488 yards and two touchdowns. With a full season and an upgrade at quarterback in Derek Carr, Saheed could become a viable flex starter.
Managers should target Saheed late as a potential bye-week fill-in. If he isn't drafted, he should be an early waiver-wire target.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
4. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
5. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
6. Darren Waller, New York Giants
7. Evan Engram, Houston Texans
8. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
9. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
11. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
12. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
13. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears
14. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
15. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers
Sleeper: Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers
While sleeper tight ends don't get a ton of attention, they can become extremely valuable. Managers who miss out on a top-tier right end like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews or T.J. Hockenson can often address the position late instead of using a middle-round pick.
Green Bay Packers rookie tight end is exactly the sort of sleeper to target late. He has an ADP of only 180, but he could easily out-pace tight ends like Tyler Higbee and Dalton Schultz.
Musgrave wasn't particularly productive at Oregon State, but he has physical potential to spare and should be Jordan Love's top target at the position in 2023.
The trick to drafting a rookie sleeper is to pair him with a similarly valued veteran who can at least start if the rookie fails to shine early. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ADP of 159) is a logical candidate here.
*ADPs from FantasyPros and current as of 9/2