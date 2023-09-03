Fantasy Football 2023 Cheatsheet: Mobile Rankings for Last-Minute Drafters

0 of 4

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Fantasy football managers who have waited to conduct their drafts are running out of time. The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will kick off the 2023 season on Thursday, and after that, the draft window for season-long leagues will be closed.



This doesn't mean that managers must go into drafts blindly, however. There's still time for a little study work, and we're here to help.



Below, you'll find quick-reference cheat sheets for each of the key fantasy positions—QB, RB, WR and TE—plus a look at one potential sleeper for each.



Rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

