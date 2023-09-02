Joey Bosa Says He Wants to Win 'More Than Ever' Ahead of 8th Season with Chargers

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Having already achieved tremendous individual success in his NFL career, Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa's top priority for the 2023 season is winning games.

Speaking to reporters after a practice earlier this week, Bosa said he's focused "more than ever" on helping the Chargers win as much as possible.

"Every year, I want to play great. I want to help my team," Bosa said. "I think that, more than ever, I just want to win some games. Doing my job is, I think, more important than ever. Obviously, I want to be dynamic and make plays and all of that, but I think being a team player is the most that I can be, while still going out there and being myself and making these plays."

Expectations are high for the Chargers going into this season after making the playoffs in 2022. There's also a lot of pressure on some members of the organization.

Justin Herbert became the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by average annual salary ($52.5 million) when he signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension in July.

Few people would argue he hasn't been among the best players at the position since entering the league in 2020, but there's a different type of pressure that comes when a quarterback signs a record-breaking contract.

Head coach Brandon Staley is going into his third season. While he's posted winning records in each of the past two years, the team's shortcomings in big moments could make him a candidate to be on the hot seat depending on how the team fares in 2023.

The Chargers had a chance to make the playoffs with a win or tie in the final game of the 2021 season, but they lost 35-32 in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders.

There was a controversial moment late in overtime when it seemed like the game was destined to end in a tie, which would have given both teams a playoff berth. The Raiders had the ball at the Chargers' 39-yard line facing a 3rd-and-4 with the clock running.

Staley called a timeout, allowing the Raiders to set up a Josh Jacobs run for 10 yards and a first down that set up Daniel Carlson's game-winning field goal.

In the AFC Wild Card Game on Jan. 14, the Chargers blew the third-biggest lead in playoff history after going up 27-0 against the Jacksonville Jaguars before losing 31-30.

Bosa was unable to help the Chargers during the 2022 regular season as much as he would have liked. He was limited to five games due to a groin injury that required surgery in September.

The four-time Pro Bowler finished with just 2.5 sacks, his fewest in a single season in the NFL. At full strength, he's one of the most dominant edge-rushers in the league with 135 quarterback hits, 76 tackles for loss and 60.5 sacks in 84 games.