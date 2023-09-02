Dak Prescott Says Cowboys' Offense Has A Lot of 'Playmakers' Entering 2023 Season

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is optimistic about the offense going into the 2023 season because of the moves they made during the offseason.

Speaking to reporters about the offense's outlook for the regular season, Prescott praised the "playmakers" they have on the roster.

"Yeah, a lot of speed. You can name a lot of guys," he said. "(We have a) few guys that have speed but are playmakers. Speed is one thing, but to be a playmaker is another thing."

One explanation for Prescott's interception issues last season was the team never found a proper replacement for Amari Cooper. The four-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Cleveland Browns in what was essentially a financial move for the Cowboys to get them under the cap.

CeeDee Lamb had a terrific 2022 with career-highs in targets (159), receptions (107), receiving yards (1,359) and receiving touchdowns (nine). No other player on the team had more than 57 receptions and 577 yards.

Michael Gallup struggled in his return from a torn ACL with just 10.9 yards per reception in 14 games.

The Cowboys clearly prioritized adding speed and playmaking at multiple positions during the offseason. They acquired Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans. He's had more than 1,000 receiving yards in six of the previous eight seasons.

Deuce Vaughn is an undersized running back, but he offers a lot of promise after racking up more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his three seasons at Kansas State. The 21-year-old also earned high marks from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein for his route-running skills when he lines up as a receiver.

Tony Pollard, who had a breakout 2022 with 1,378 yards from scrimmage, is poised to take over as the No. 1 running back with Ezekiel Elliott no longer on the team. There doesn't appear to be any lingering concern about his readiness for the season after suffering a high ankle sprain and fractured fibula in Dallas' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

The Cowboys boast one of the best rosters in the NFL going into the season. They ranked in the top five in points per game and points allowed per game in 2022.

Prescott has proven he's capable of playing at a high level, especially when the Cowboys have multiple high-level playmakers on the outside. Everything is set up for this team to be a Super Bowl contender if they can put it all together.

The first look at just how good this Cowboys team might be will come against the New York Giants on Sept. 10 in the first Sunday Night Football game of the season.