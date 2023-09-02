USA vs. Lithuania: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The United States ground out a victory against Montenegro to secure its spot in the knockout round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the challenges do not stop Sunday when they battle Lithuania in the team's final group stage game.

The game will likely force the American squad to prove its grit and determination again as the team of young stars looks to assert itself on the international stage.

When and where can you find Sunday's game and who are oddsmakers favoring entering the pivotal showdown?

Date: Sunday, September 3

Location: Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines

Time: 8:40 a.m. EST

TV: ESPN 2

Streaming: Fubo

Current Odds: United States (-1350; bet $100 and win $107.40), Lithuania (+800; bet $100 and win $900)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

A young core of Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Austin Reaves lead an American team that has not been the dominant force that the country has previously been, but that has proven its ability to play gutsy ball and pull out victories even when things have not been their prettiest or most efficient.

Against Montenegro, the team allowed the opposition to dominate the boards, giving up 23 offensive rebounds and 22 second-chance points. The American squad will not be so lucky to escape with a victory on Sunday if they repeat that performance as Lithuania is the best rebounding squad in the tournament.

Jonas Valanciunas leads the Lithuanian team with 9.8 rebounds a game and will add to his 14 points per game total if given second chances at putting the ball in the net.

With 41.5 boards in tournament play thus far, the team has created opportunities for itself on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court and would like nothing more than to send the Americans to a defeat.

The US will be looking to score a win that would not only secure a victory in Group J but also help them avoid an unfavorable match-up with a Serbia team that is one of the favorites to win the entire tournament.

The game against Lithuania may come down to sheer talent depth, something the Americans have a clear advantage in.

Edwards has developed into the young leader of the team, the heart and soul of this FIBA World Cup to this point. Reaves has also elevated his star on the international stage while the team is also getting key contributions from Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, and Mikal Bridges.

The talent level alone will help the Americans get past a very physical Lithuania team lacking NBA-quality depth in what could be another close game and in the process, continue to gel as the push for a world title continues.