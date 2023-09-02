Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Switch Hotels to Honor Worker Strike in Los Angeles

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF have changed Los Angeles-area hotels in a show of solidarity with striking workers, per Rory Carroll of Reuters.

The team was set to stay at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, but workers there joined a strike that now includes roughly 60 hotels in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, per Suhuana Hussain of the Los Angeles Times. Fairmont Miramar is one of 13 hotels where workers walked out on Wednesday.

Unite Here! Local 11, which is representing the striking workers, released a statement imploring Inter Miami to stay elsewhere.

"We have learned that Inter Miami and the great Lionel Messi are coming to Los Angeles this week for a match against LAFC on Sunday," Unite Here! Local 11 stated.

"As housekeepers, cooks, bellmen and servers, we ask Lionel Messi and his team mates to stand in solidarity with us and stay out of the Fairmont Miramar."

However, union spokesperson Maria Hernandez told Reuters that Inter Miami is heading elsewhere.

"Thank you to the great Lionel Messi and his team mates for agreeing to move from the hotel and stand in solidarity with striking workers!" the union stated.

Inter Miami signed Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner who just won his first World Cup with Argentina last year, to a contract in July. The team has dominated with him on the field, going undefeated in 10 matches and winning both the Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup.