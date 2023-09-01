Odell Beckham Jr. Has 'Probably Exceeded My Expectations,' Ravens GM DeCosta Says

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are very happy with the offseason signing of Odell Beckham Jr. thus far.

The team's general manager, Eric DeCosta, told reporters on Friday that the veteran wideout has "probably exceeded my expectations to this point."

"His body is in very good shape," he continued. "He takes care of his body. He worked extremely hard this offseason. His attitude is awesome. He's a leader. He's a first-in-line guy. He's a do-the-right-thing guy. He's just been great. I just really don't know how to explain it."

DeCosta isn't the only member of the organization who has praised Beckham this summer.

"He looks a little better every day," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in late July. "He looked great out there. I expect nothing but classic Odell Beckham Jr. He's a hard worker. He's very conscientious about what he does, so I have no concerns about that at all."

"He makes my job a lot easier," quarterback Lamar Jackson added during the preseason. "Put it anywhere in his perimeter and he's going to make something happen. It's like throwing an alley-oop and Odell is just finishing with the dunk."

The Ravens made it a priority to upgrade the wideout position this offseason, signing Beckham and Nelson Agholor and using a first-round pick on the speedy Zay Flowers. The trio of Beckham, Flowers and Rashod Bateman, alongside tight end Mark Andrews, should give Jackson the best group of pass-catchers he's had during his time in Baltimore.

The question is just how much Beckham has left to offer.

The 30-year-old missed the entire 2022 season as he recovered from a torn ACL and has missed at least three or more games in five of the past six campaigns. He also hasn't registered 1,000 or more receiving yards since 2019 and hasn't pulled down double-digit touchdowns since 2016.

This is no longer the Beckham who was the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowler in his first three seasons. That player was one of the most dynamic playmakers in football. He has never quite resembled the same difference-maker since.

But the Ravens are clearly thrilled with his showing in training camp thus far, and a healthy and productive Beckham would make this offense all the more scary. Expectations in Baltimore are high for the veteran heading into the 2023 season.