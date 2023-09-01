Trey Lance Trade Didn't Interest Ravens Before Cowboys' Deal with 49ers, BAL GM Says

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Before the San Francisco 49ers traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round pick, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills "had conversations" with the Niners about a possible deal.

However, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta denied Friday that he had interest in Lance.

"We've got good quarterbacks," DeCosta said, per Kyle Phoenix Barber of BaltimoreBeatdown.com. "We love our quarterbacks. We weren't looking to add any quarterbacks at all this training camp. That's what I would say on that."

The Ravens have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Lamar Jackson, and they currently have Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson in the second- and third-string roles, respectively.

Huntley is among the better backup quarterbacks in the league, even earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2022, and Johnson is an experienced veteran and has been with eight organizations. The need for Lance to join the room, especially given Jackson's five-year, $260 million extension that as signed in April, is pretty low.

However, the potential for greatness with Lance could have made it something to consider. The 23-year-old is just two seasons removed from being selected with the No. 3 pick and was tagged to lead the 49ers offense just a season ago.

A season-ending ankle injury derailed that and the rise of Brock Purdy to the top of the depth chart rendered Lance expendable and that led to his arrival in Dallas. The quarterback room is crowded for the Cowboys as well, with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush both sitting ahead of Lance on the depth chart.

Still, what DeCosta and the Ravens saw as not necessary was deemed an opportunity for the Cowboys and now Lance will look to resurrect his career with "America's Team."