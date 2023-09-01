Fantasy Alert: Van Jefferson to Be Rams' No. 1 WR If Cooper Kupp Is Out with Injury

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams received tough news Thursday, as head coach Sean McVay told reporters that superstar wideout Cooper Kupp had a "setback" in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

That means Van Jefferson could be in line for a bigger role.

According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, "Without Kupp, Van Jefferson would step into the No. 1 receiver role, while Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua would become Nos. 2 and 3. Depth receiver Ben Skowronek would likely play more on special teams this season than in the offense."

Rodrigue added that McVay has also "praised" veteran Demarcus Robinson.

The Kupp news is a huge blow for the Rams, however, and just as big a disappointment for fantasy players who locked him down early in drafts this summer.

"He got a little muscle strain," McVay told reporters. "So we're kind of taking it day by day with him. ... I would probably call it a setback, I think it's fair to say."

For fantasy players, Jefferson likely isn't going to light your fire. Kupp missed eight games last season and didn't play after Nov. 13. In those eight games, Jefferson put up 21 receptions on 36 targets for 342 yards and two touchdowns.

That's an average of 2.6 receptions, 42.7 yards and 0.25 touchdowns per game. Over the course of a 17-game season, that rounds out to 44 receptions, 725 yards and four touchdowns.

That isn't production that is going to inspire much excitement.

Granted, there is further context to consider. Quarterback Matt Stafford only played in the first of those games before his own injury ended his season, leaving Jefferson to field passes from the likes of Baker Mayfield, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.

Jefferson was also recovering from a pair of knee surgeries he underwent before the 2022 campaign, which limited him to 11 total games last season. He was a fantasy breakout candidate after a strong 2021 showing (50 catches for 802 yards and six scores).

So if you find yourself either in your draft or on waivers wanting to bolster the wide receiver position, Jefferson should be Stafford's preferred target so long as Kupp is out. That gives him flex upside, though there are probably safer options to field.