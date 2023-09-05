NBA Star Pairings That Just Don't Work

1 of 6

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

When the Minnesota Timberwolves traded 4-6 first-rounders (including Walker Kessler) to get Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz, many competing executives were puzzled by the decision.

The Frenchman has a long resume as one of the league's best defenders, but with the league going smaller, was he going to work next to Karl-Anthony Towns?

Towns is one of the league's best big-man scorers, but is he mobile enough at 7'0", 248 pounds to defend at power forward? Does Gobert, who isn't a floor spacer, crowd the paint and push Towns away from the basket offensively?

The results weren't impressive. The Timberwolves barely got through the play-in to be ousted in the first round after five games by the Denver Nuggets. Some around the league believe the franchise will eventually need to trade Towns since it won't be near getting back what it gave to get Gobert. Few expect a happy ending to this story.

Still, Towns missed most of the season with a calf strain. Any NBA player typically needs time to get back into peak condition, so judging the team by his 29 games (15-14 record) may be short-sighted.

The team also lost Jaden McDaniels for its brief first-round playoff run; the forward broke his hand after punching a wall in a moment of frustration. There was also the incident where Gobert punched teammate Kyle Anderson. Clearly, the heavily invested Timberwolves have some issues to resolve.

But the team still has hope that a healthy, stable roster from training camp on (the team swapped out starting point guard D'Angelo Russell for Mike Conley at the deadline) will yield a much better result this coming season.