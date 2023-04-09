X

    Rudy Gobert Sent Home After Punching Kyle Anderson in Timberwolves Huddle

    Julia StumbaughApril 9, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 10: Kyle Anderson #5 celebrates a dunk by Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on March 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Nets defeated the Timberwolves 124-123 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Minnesota's Rudy Gobert was sent home in the middle of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after taking a swing at Timberwolves teammate Kyle Anderson.

    "We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter," Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. "His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will handle the situation internally."

    A heated discussion during a second-quarter timeout ended with Gobert throwing a punch toward Anderson.

    Teammates hauled the two apart before the altercation could escalate further.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert had to be held back after Gobert swung at Anderson in HEATED exchange 😳 <a href="https://t.co/jvB9xawHNn">pic.twitter.com/jvB9xawHNn</a>

    Gobert was "escorted to the back" following the incident and was sent home for the remainder of the game by the team, according to Timberwolves PR.

    Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

    Rudy Gobert was escorted to the back after having the physical altercation with Kyle Anderson. <br><br>Video shows Gobert throwing a punch at Anderson and then teammates separating the two.

    The Star Tribune's Chris Hine asked Gobert about his thoughts on Anderson's leadership Saturday, the day before the altercation. Previous teammates have mentioned Anderson speaks bluntly to his teammates.

    "Kyle wants to win, and sometimes he's a little aggressive in the way he talks, but I don't take it personally," Gobert said Saturday. "I receive it in a positive way because it comes from a place of wanting me to be the best Rudy I can be and wanting us to win."

    Chris Hine @ChristopherHine

    I've been working on a piece about Kyle Anderson's leadership and his blunt, honest way of talking to teammates. I asked Rudy Gobert about him yesterday. He's what Rudy said. <a href="https://t.co/l0kDs94lR5">pic.twitter.com/l0kDs94lR5</a>

    Minnesota traded a host of players and picks, including Malik Beasley, for Gobert this past summer, two days before signing Anderson as a free agent. The two have developed chemistry on the court as the season progressed.

    The result of Sunday's games will determine Minnesota's final playoff seeding. The Timberwolves were trailing the Pelicans 55-47 at the half.