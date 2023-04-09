Rudy Gobert Sent Home After Punching Kyle Anderson in Timberwolves Huddle

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota's Rudy Gobert was sent home in the middle of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after taking a swing at Timberwolves teammate Kyle Anderson.

"We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter," Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. "His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will handle the situation internally."

A heated discussion during a second-quarter timeout ended with Gobert throwing a punch toward Anderson.

Teammates hauled the two apart before the altercation could escalate further.

Gobert was "escorted to the back" following the incident and was sent home for the remainder of the game by the team, according to Timberwolves PR.

The Star Tribune's Chris Hine asked Gobert about his thoughts on Anderson's leadership Saturday, the day before the altercation. Previous teammates have mentioned Anderson speaks bluntly to his teammates.

"Kyle wants to win, and sometimes he's a little aggressive in the way he talks, but I don't take it personally," Gobert said Saturday. "I receive it in a positive way because it comes from a place of wanting me to be the best Rudy I can be and wanting us to win."

Minnesota traded a host of players and picks, including Malik Beasley, for Gobert this past summer, two days before signing Anderson as a free agent. The two have developed chemistry on the court as the season progressed.

The result of Sunday's games will determine Minnesota's final playoff seeding. The Timberwolves were trailing the Pelicans 55-47 at the half.