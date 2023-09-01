Trey Lance Rumors Denied by Lions GM; Says He Didn't Call 49ers Before Cowboys Trade

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has denied a report that stated the team reached out to the San Francisco 49ers in regards to a trade for quarterback Trey Lance.

"The Trey Lance thing in particular, I never reached out. I never inquired about the player or anything," Holmes told reporters Friday.

"I think the report was that us and some other teams were like, in that group of being interested. But I never actively pursued the player. I can't speak to the accuracy of the reports."

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday that the Lions were among the teams to have expressed interest in acquiring Lance.

Russini's report also listed the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens as teams to have shown interest in Lance.

The 49ers made Lance available for trade this summer after 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy was named the starting quarterback and Sam Darnold won the backup job in training camp.

After missing nearly all of the 2022 season with an ankle injury, Lance wasn't expected to win the starting job from Purdy, who excelled in his absence last season and led the 49ers into the NFC championship game, in 2023.

Lance, the 2021 No. 3 overall pick, was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round pick. It was a tough outcome for San Francisco, which traded three first-round picks less than three years ago to draft him third overall.

Now in Dallas, Lance will be a backup to Dak Prescott.

The Lions' reported interest in Lance didn't quite add up as Jared Goff is slated to be their starting quarterback with Teddy Bridgewater as the backup. Additionally, Detroit selected Hendon Hooker in the third round of the 2023 draft as their development project.

There was no room in Detroit for Lance, who should get a better opportunity behind Prescott in Dallas.

"I feel really good about our quarterback room now, at this point," Holmes said, according to Benjamin Raven of mlive.com.

If things don't go as planned with Hooker, the Lions can always reevaluate and look into their options, potentially including Lance, down the line.

The Lions are slated to open Week 1 on Sept. 7 against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.