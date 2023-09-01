Jamal Adams Out for Seahawks vs. Rams amid Quad Injury Rehab, HC Pete Carroll Says

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their defenders in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said during an appearance on 93.3 KJR in Seattle (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter) that star safety Jamal Adams has been ruled out for the season opener as he continues to recover from a quad tendon injury he suffered during the 2022 campaign.

"It's gonna be after the start of the season; we're not gonna push him," Carroll said of Adams' status.

Adams has struggled to stay healthy since joining the Seahawks in a trade from the New York Jets ahead of the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old has played only 25 games across three seasons, including just one game in 2022, due to various ailments, including a torn shoulder labrum that sidelined him just 12 games into the 2021 campaign.

Adams tore his quad tendon in the first half of Seattle's 2022 season opener and hasn't played since. He underwent surgery in September 2022.

The Seahawks have been vocal throughout training camp about not wanting to rush Adams back into action this year.

"We're working with him and the docs and the trainers and all that," Carroll said on Aug. 24, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "That's what's important to me. I don't care when it is. It's just when he gets back. I want him to feel right and confident and believe in the process that got him there, and we're not going to rush him at all."

When healthy, Adams is among the best safeties in the NFL. During the 2020 season, he posted 9.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, 83 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits in 12 games en route to his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

When Adams returns to the lineup, he'll lead a secondary that also includes Quandre Diggs, Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Coby Bryant and Michael Jackson.

The Seahawks are expected to be among the top competitors for the NFC West crown this season alongside the San Francisco 49ers.