FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Scores, Highlights for Friday's 2nd-Round Games

FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Scores, Highlights for Friday's 2nd-Round GamesSeptember 1, 2023
Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves and the United States needed a second-half push to remain undefeated at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Friday.
The Americans were down by one point to Montenegro at halftime. They then outscored the European side by seven points in the third quarter and by six points in the fourth to pull away.
Edwards and Reaves once again made some key offensive plays to keep the Americans in pole position to win the tournament.
Other tournament favorites were not as successful as the United States on Friday.
Reigning champion Spain fell to Latvia and Canada lost to Brazil in two of the most surprising results of the tournament to date.
Friday Results
Group I
italy 78, Serbia 76
Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97
Group J
United States 85, Montenegro 73
Lithuania 92, Greece 67
Group K
Germany 100, Georgia 73
Slovenia 91, Australia 80
Group L
Latvia 74, Spain 69
Brazil 68, Canada 65
USA Uses Strong Second Half To Beat Montenegro
The Americans recovered from their one-point halftime deficit to secure a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.
Edwards scored all 17 of his points in the second half. He knocked down seven field goals in the third and fourth quarters after going 0-for-5 in the opening two periods.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC
❌ Anthony Edwards in the first half: 0 points, 0/5 FG<br><br>✅ Anthony Edwards in the second half: 17 points, 7/11 FG<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x WinForUSA <a href="https://t.co/7rzmcztEUQ">pic.twitter.com/7rzmcztEUQ</a>
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC
"For me, it's just put the ball in the basket and get a stop." - 🗣️ Anthony Edwards<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForAll?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForAll</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q6D4jQdpnm">pic.twitter.com/Q6D4jQdpnm</a>
Reaves once again filled up the stat sheet for the United States. He played the second-most minutes on Friday and he was put into the closing lineup by head coach Steve Kerr as an adjustment to Montenegro's defensive scheme.
NBA @NBA
This Austin Reaves stepback helped the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> secure today's W over Montenegro.<br><br>Clutch 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForAll?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForAll</a> <a href="https://t.co/9RQSYzf4kT">pic.twitter.com/9RQSYzf4kT</a>
The guard play from the United States made up for its concessions in the paint to Nikola Vucevic, who had 18 points and 16 rebounds in defeat.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC
Nikola Vucevic kept Montenegro in the race right until the end.<br><br>📊 18 PTS | 16 REB | 2 BLK | 🇺🇸 85-73 🇲🇪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForAll?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForAll</a> <a href="https://t.co/LSXGWSrHqr">pic.twitter.com/LSXGWSrHqr</a>
The United States' win propelled them into the quarterfinals alongside Lithuania, who beat Greece in the other Group J game. The USA and Lithuania play on Sunday to determine who will be the first-place team in the group.
Latvia Upsets Spain
Latvia took down reigning champion Spain in one of Friday's few surprising results.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC
LATVIA BRING DOWN THE REIGNING WORLD CHAMPS 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForLatvia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForLatvia</a> 🇱🇻 <a href="https://t.co/NsA4ygZqYt">pic.twitter.com/NsA4ygZqYt</a>
Matteo Andreani @matty_vanpersie
What a game by Latvia.<br><br>Without his superstar Kristaps Porzingis, without Dairis Bertans and with Rolands Smits out almost the entire second half with fouls troubles. <br><br>Epic comeback against European and World Champion Spain.<br><br>Wow.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Basketball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Basketball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Baloncesto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Baloncesto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/CdP37yb97V">pic.twitter.com/CdP37yb97V</a>
The victory was the second big scalp of the tournament for Latvia, who beat France in the group stage to end France's World Cup title hopes.
Latvia's upset ensured Spain would not advance to the quarterfinals from Group L on Friday. Half of the quarterfinal field is set with the USA, Lithuania, Germany and Slovenia qualified.
Canada Falls To Brazil
Canada looked much different than the high-scoring side that cruised through the group stage in its loss to Brazil.
Canada was held to 65 points by the South American side after putting up 95 points or more in its first three games.
The Canadians held a 10-point advantage right before the end of the third quarter, but Lucas Dias gave Brazil some momentum with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the third frame.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC
Lucas Dias splashes it home for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TissotBuzzerBeater?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TissotBuzzerBeater</a> to end the 3rd quarter! 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForBrasil?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForBrasil</a> 🇧🇷 <a href="https://t.co/9sY6zU80cF">pic.twitter.com/9sY6zU80cF</a>
Brazil held Canada to 13 points in the fourth quarter and used a few key baskets in the final two minutes to pull away.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC
YAGO 🇧🇷<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForBrasil?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForBrasil</a> <a href="https://t.co/XOBlTCmqmA">pic.twitter.com/XOBlTCmqmA</a>
Brazil's upset sent shockwaves through the international basketball scene. It means the loser of Sunday's Canada-Spain game faces a tough path just to get to the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bruno Caboclo and Brazil stuns Canada in the World Cup, setting up a humongous game Sunday between the Canadians and Spain.<br><br>Whoever wins advances to the quarterfinals. Whoever loses not only is out of the tourney, but has to win a qualifying tournament to even make the Olympics.