FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Scores, Highlights for Friday's 2nd-Round Games

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves and the United States needed a second-half push to remain undefeated at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Friday.

The Americans were down by one point to Montenegro at halftime. They then outscored the European side by seven points in the third quarter and by six points in the fourth to pull away.

Edwards and Reaves once again made some key offensive plays to keep the Americans in pole position to win the tournament.

Other tournament favorites were not as successful as the United States on Friday.

Reigning champion Spain fell to Latvia and Canada lost to Brazil in two of the most surprising results of the tournament to date.

Friday Results

Group I

italy 78, Serbia 76

Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97

Group J

United States 85, Montenegro 73

Lithuania 92, Greece 67

Group K

Germany 100, Georgia 73

Slovenia 91, Australia 80

Group L

Latvia 74, Spain 69

Brazil 68, Canada 65

USA Uses Strong Second Half To Beat Montenegro

The Americans recovered from their one-point halftime deficit to secure a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Edwards scored all 17 of his points in the second half. He knocked down seven field goals in the third and fourth quarters after going 0-for-5 in the opening two periods.

Reaves once again filled up the stat sheet for the United States. He played the second-most minutes on Friday and he was put into the closing lineup by head coach Steve Kerr as an adjustment to Montenegro's defensive scheme.

The guard play from the United States made up for its concessions in the paint to Nikola Vucevic, who had 18 points and 16 rebounds in defeat.

The United States' win propelled them into the quarterfinals alongside Lithuania, who beat Greece in the other Group J game. The USA and Lithuania play on Sunday to determine who will be the first-place team in the group.

Latvia Upsets Spain

Latvia took down reigning champion Spain in one of Friday's few surprising results.

The victory was the second big scalp of the tournament for Latvia, who beat France in the group stage to end France's World Cup title hopes.

Latvia's upset ensured Spain would not advance to the quarterfinals from Group L on Friday. Half of the quarterfinal field is set with the USA, Lithuania, Germany and Slovenia qualified.

Canada Falls To Brazil

Canada looked much different than the high-scoring side that cruised through the group stage in its loss to Brazil.

Canada was held to 65 points by the South American side after putting up 95 points or more in its first three games.

The Canadians held a 10-point advantage right before the end of the third quarter, but Lucas Dias gave Brazil some momentum with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the third frame.

Brazil held Canada to 13 points in the fourth quarter and used a few key baskets in the final two minutes to pull away.

Brazil's upset sent shockwaves through the international basketball scene. It means the loser of Sunday's Canada-Spain game faces a tough path just to get to the 2024 Summer Olympics.