X

    FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Scores, Highlights for Friday's 2nd-Round Games

    Joe TanseySeptember 1, 2023

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 1: Anthony Edwards #10 of the USA Men's Senior National Team passes against Montenegro in the second round as part of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on September 1, 2023 at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves and the United States needed a second-half push to remain undefeated at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Friday.

    The Americans were down by one point to Montenegro at halftime. They then outscored the European side by seven points in the third quarter and by six points in the fourth to pull away.

    Edwards and Reaves once again made some key offensive plays to keep the Americans in pole position to win the tournament.

    Other tournament favorites were not as successful as the United States on Friday.

    Reigning champion Spain fell to Latvia and Canada lost to Brazil in two of the most surprising results of the tournament to date.

    Friday Results

    Group I

    italy 78, Serbia 76

    FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Scores, Highlights for Friday's 2nd-Round Games
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97

    Group J

    United States 85, Montenegro 73

    Lithuania 92, Greece 67

    Group K

    Germany 100, Georgia 73

    Slovenia 91, Australia 80

    Group L

    Latvia 74, Spain 69

    Brazil 68, Canada 65

    USA Uses Strong Second Half To Beat Montenegro

    The Americans recovered from their one-point halftime deficit to secure a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.

    Edwards scored all 17 of his points in the second half. He knocked down seven field goals in the third and fourth quarters after going 0-for-5 in the opening two periods.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    ❌ Anthony Edwards in the first half: 0 points, 0/5 FG<br><br>✅ Anthony Edwards in the second half: 17 points, 7/11 FG<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x WinForUSA <a href="https://t.co/7rzmcztEUQ">pic.twitter.com/7rzmcztEUQ</a>

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    "For me, it's just put the ball in the basket and get a stop." - 🗣️ Anthony Edwards<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForAll?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForAll</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q6D4jQdpnm">pic.twitter.com/Q6D4jQdpnm</a>

    Reaves once again filled up the stat sheet for the United States. He played the second-most minutes on Friday and he was put into the closing lineup by head coach Steve Kerr as an adjustment to Montenegro's defensive scheme.

    NBA @NBA

    This Austin Reaves stepback helped the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> secure today's W over Montenegro.<br><br>Clutch 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForAll?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForAll</a> <a href="https://t.co/9RQSYzf4kT">pic.twitter.com/9RQSYzf4kT</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Austin Reaves in 24 minutes:<br><br>12 PTS<br>3 STL<br>1-2 FG<br>1-2 3P<br>9-11 FT<br><br>Only Ant played more minutes for Team USA. <a href="https://t.co/5UHlYYDQ5W">pic.twitter.com/5UHlYYDQ5W</a>

    The guard play from the United States made up for its concessions in the paint to Nikola Vucevic, who had 18 points and 16 rebounds in defeat.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    Nikola Vucevic kept Montenegro in the race right until the end.<br><br>📊 18 PTS | 16 REB | 2 BLK | 🇺🇸 85-73 🇲🇪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForAll?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForAll</a> <a href="https://t.co/LSXGWSrHqr">pic.twitter.com/LSXGWSrHqr</a>

    The United States' win propelled them into the quarterfinals alongside Lithuania, who beat Greece in the other Group J game. The USA and Lithuania play on Sunday to determine who will be the first-place team in the group.

    Latvia Upsets Spain

    Latvia took down reigning champion Spain in one of Friday's few surprising results.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    LATVIA BRING DOWN THE REIGNING WORLD CHAMPS 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForLatvia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForLatvia</a> 🇱🇻 <a href="https://t.co/NsA4ygZqYt">pic.twitter.com/NsA4ygZqYt</a>

    Joe Dellera @JoeDellera

    Latvia beating Spain 74-69 while only making 7 3s is impressive for them. <br><br>They've been relying on elite 3 point shooting but dug this one out in an absolute grind of a game.

    Matteo Andreani @matty_vanpersie

    What a game by Latvia.<br><br>Without his superstar Kristaps Porzingis, without Dairis Bertans and with Rolands Smits out almost the entire second half with fouls troubles. <br><br>Epic comeback against European and World Champion Spain.<br><br>Wow.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Basketball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Basketball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Baloncesto?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Baloncesto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/CdP37yb97V">pic.twitter.com/CdP37yb97V</a>

    The victory was the second big scalp of the tournament for Latvia, who beat France in the group stage to end France's World Cup title hopes.

    Latvia's upset ensured Spain would not advance to the quarterfinals from Group L on Friday. Half of the quarterfinal field is set with the USA, Lithuania, Germany and Slovenia qualified.

    Canada Falls To Brazil

    Canada looked much different than the high-scoring side that cruised through the group stage in its loss to Brazil.

    Canada was held to 65 points by the South American side after putting up 95 points or more in its first three games.

    The Canadians held a 10-point advantage right before the end of the third quarter, but Lucas Dias gave Brazil some momentum with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the third frame.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    Lucas Dias splashes it home for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TissotBuzzerBeater?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TissotBuzzerBeater</a> to end the 3rd quarter! 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForBrasil?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForBrasil</a> 🇧🇷 <a href="https://t.co/9sY6zU80cF">pic.twitter.com/9sY6zU80cF</a>

    Brazil held Canada to 13 points in the fourth quarter and used a few key baskets in the final two minutes to pull away.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    YAGO 🇧🇷<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForBrasil?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForBrasil</a> <a href="https://t.co/XOBlTCmqmA">pic.twitter.com/XOBlTCmqmA</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Yago just put it on the deck and blew by Brooks for a huge shot. Just blew right by him with relative ease.<br><br>Brazil on the cusp of a huge upset over Canada.

    Brazil's upset sent shockwaves through the international basketball scene. It means the loser of Sunday's Canada-Spain game faces a tough path just to get to the 2024 Summer Olympics.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Bruno Caboclo and Brazil stuns Canada in the World Cup, setting up a humongous game Sunday between the Canadians and Spain.<br><br>Whoever wins advances to the quarterfinals. Whoever loses not only is out of the tourney, but has to win a qualifying tournament to even make the Olympics.

    Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

    Rough finish by Canada. Credit to Brazil, battled hard for the upset. Sunday Canada vs. Spain just got very interesting. Upsets galore today at the FIBA World Cup.