Travis Kelce Begs Chris Jones to Return to Chiefs amid Contract Talks: 'We Need You'

Six days before the Kansas City Chiefs open the 2023 regular season, Travis Kelce is doing his best to get Chris Jones back on the field for the defending Super Bowl champs.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment (starts at 47:00 mark), Kelce pleaded for Jones to return to the team because "we need you" as he continues to holdout for a new contract:

"Ah man, Chris, can you please come back? You're really scaring me, man. I don't get it. You must know something that I don't know because I just don't get it. I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you brother. This is me bargaining you to just come back and play football for the Chiefs. Please, we need you. We need you bad. And I don't know what the situation is."

Jones has been away from the team all offseason as he seeks a new deal. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters this week the team has "been in more communication" with the four-time Pro Bowler in recent days and they hope he will be back in time for Week 1.

"We're just going to keep working on this thing," Veach said. "We're looking forward to next Thursday and hopefully he's in the lineup and ready to go."

Jones has teased the possibility of holding out until Week 8, which would allow him to accrue a year of service time and become a free agent after the season.

Per Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop, Jones wants an extension "in the neighborhood of $30 million" per season.

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is the highest-paid defensive tackle by average annual salary ($31.7 million). No other player at the position makes more than $24 million per season.

Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets has the largest contract at the position in terms of total value ($96 million). Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans and Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders also signed extensions worth at least $90 million this offseason.

Jones is entering the final season of his four-year, $80 million deal signed in July 2020. He was named to the All-Pro first team and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting after tying career highs with 29 quarterback hits and 15.5 sacks.

The Chiefs will raise their Super Bowl banner and kickoff the 2023 season on Sept. 7 when they host the Detroit Lions.