College Football Betting Odds Week 1: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule

0 of 3

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Two of the most fascinating games involving Top 25 college football teams take place on Sunday and Monday of Week 1.

The neutral-site clash between the LSU Tigers and Florida State Seminoles in Orlando is the marquee matchup of the slate.

Both LSU and Florida State come into the 2023 season with a ton of expectations, as evidenced by their respective top 10 rankings.

LSU is expected to take a step up in Brian Kelly's second year in charge, while Florida State could cash in on returning a ton of starters from 2022, including quarterback Jordan Travis.

Sunday's game starts a tough September for the Seminoles, who also have to face the Clemson Tigers on September 23 in a battle of ACC giants.

Clemson kicks off its season on Monday in a potentially tricky road environment against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Tigers are favored, but only by 13 points, against a team they typically dominate. That may mean the oddsmakers are unsure of how Clemson will look in Cade Klubnik's first full season as a starting quarterback.