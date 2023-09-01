T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards 'Will Get Out of Minnesota,' Patrick Beverley Says

David Berding/Getty Images

Patrick Beverley doesn't envision a lengthy tenure in Minnesota for Anthony Edwards.

Beverley spoke about the Minnesota Timberwolves star on the Gil's Arena Podcast, stating that he deserves exposure that he cannot get while playing for a small-market team like the Timberwolves.

"He will get out of Minnesota, that's just what happens," Beverley said. "That's no disrespect to Minnesota, it's just that personality, he could change the world."

Beverley, who played for Minnesota in 2021-22, said that only seeing Edwards in limited national games would hurt the league as a whole but the Timberwolves will likely not get the same opportunities for exposure as other team's in larger markets like Los Angeles and New York

"He is the type of player that you need to see him," Beverley said. "There's no way Minnesota should have nine, 10 TV games right now."

Edwards, the No. 1 pick in 2020, has seen significant improvement each year he has been in the NBA. He averaged 24.6 points with 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 79 games for the Timberwolves in 2022-23 and helped the team reach the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Still, Minnesota fell in the opening round in both appearances and appear to have a significant gap from being a true contender. This may have caused Edwards to go slightly under the radar so far in his career, but he is playing a starring role on Team USA for the FIBA Basketball World Cup currently and building up his notoriety.

While having Edwards enter a bigger market could be intriguing from a marketing standpoint, he appears to be locked in with Minnesota for the next several seasons. He signed a five-year deal worth $260 million. He also has expressed his belief in the team Minnesota has and that he wants to improve with them.

"I think the most exciting thing is we're young. We can get a lot better, we got a great coach, great GM," Edwards said after signing his extension, per Anthony Bettin of CBS Minnesota. "We trust these guys, and as long as they trust us we're gonna make it happen."

Whether Edwards plays his whole career in Minnesota or chases the bright lights, he will surely make his impact on the league, which was a main message for Beverley.