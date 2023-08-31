X

    Colts' Anthony Richardson Named Team Captain After Being No. 4 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

    Erin WalshAugust 31, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 24: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts scrambles and runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Anthony Richardson has earned the ultimate respect of his teammates after a solid training camp.

    The Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback was named one of the team's captains for the 2023 season on Thursday alongside DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Ryan Kelly, Shaq Leonard, Kenny Moore II and Quenton Nelson, the team announced.

    Indianapolis Colts @Colts

    O Captains, our Captains. ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/hetEPnKSOg">pic.twitter.com/hetEPnKSOg</a>

