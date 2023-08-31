Colts' Anthony Richardson Named Team Captain After Being No. 4 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Anthony Richardson has earned the ultimate respect of his teammates after a solid training camp.

The Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback was named one of the team's captains for the 2023 season on Thursday alongside DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Ryan Kelly, Shaq Leonard, Kenny Moore II and Quenton Nelson, the team announced.

