Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Won't Face NFL Discipline Stemming from Marina Incident

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFL confirmed Thursday it won't discipline Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill in connection to an incident at a Miami Beach marina in June.

An employee of Kelley Fishing Fleet alleged Hill struck him with an open hand during an argument. Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida shared a 17-second clip that appears to show the four-time All-Pro quickly swing at a man as he was being escorted away from the scene.

The employee told police two women from Hill's group had walked onto one of the charter boats without permission. The argument began after he told the women to get off.

Authorities declined to pursue any charges against Hill, and he reached an undisclosed settlement with the employee in July. Still, the matter remained under investigation by the NFL.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on July 26 he didn't want to rush to any judgments regarding Hill but acknowledged that "everybody's disappointed in what we're talking about."

That same day, Hill said he "just can't make boneheaded mistakes like that."

Now, he can rest easy knowing the incident won't cost him any time in the 2023 NFL season. The 29-year-old is looking to build on a monster 2022 campaign that saw him haul in 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.