Young Bucks, FTR Lose to Bullet Club Gold at AEW All Out 2023

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bullet Club Gold beat AEW world tag team champions FTR and The Young Bucks in an eight-man tag team match at All Out on Sunday.

The match ended after Jay White hit Cash Wheeler with the Blade Runner. Colten Gunn then pinned Wheeler for the win.

This match featured some tremendous coordination to start, and that teamwork continued later on.

Ultimately, Bullet Club Gold earned the huge victory.

Just one week ago at the All In pay-per-view in London, FTR and The Young Bucks faced off for the third time in AEW, and FTR rose to the occasion by scoring the victory to retain the AEW tag titles.

Following the hard-fought bout, Dax Harwood and Wheeler offered handshakes to The Bucks, but Nick and Matt Jackson refused and left the ring instead.

On Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, a backstage segment from All In involving FTR and The Young Bucks was shown. While they were having a discussion over what transpired after the match, Bullet Club Gold interrupted.

Jay White, Juice Robinson and Austin and Colten Gunn were celebrating after White, Robinson and Konosuke Takeshita beat Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page and Kota Ibushi in a six-man tag.

Sensing an opportunity, Bullet Club Gold challenged FTR and The Young Bucks to an eight-man tag team match at All Out, and despite being at odds, they agreed.

In the weeks leading up to All In, White and Robinson pushed FTR to the limit in a classic tag team title match, and All Out represented another opportunity for them to get their hands on Harwood and Wheeler.

Additionally, it gave Bullet Club Gold a chance to take out one of the other top teams in the AEW tag division in The Young Bucks, and a potential opportunity to earn another championship match.

FTR and The Young Bucks are considered by many to be the top two tag teams in the world, but given that they are rivals while Bullet Club Gold is a cohesive unit, the heels had a distinct advantage.

With FTR and The Young Bucks in conflict, Bullet Club Gold prevailed, meaning the teams of White and Robinson, and The Gunns could potentially be in line for championship opportunities.

