2023-24 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw: Winners and Losers

Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The group stages for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League have now been confirmed.

A total of 32 teams will battle it out for the chance to reach the final at Wembley Stadium in London, but only two will play under the famous arch on June 1.

The field features plenty of huge teams and a couple of returning clubs. And as always, they'll all want to make a statement in Europe's premier club competition.

The draw delivered winners and losers even before a ball had been kicked. Ahead is just a handful of them, but first, here's a full roundup of how the lottery balls fell in Monaco.