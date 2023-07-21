Kylian Mbappé Transfer Rumors: PSG Consider Star for Sale, Left Out of Japan Tour

AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

Kylian Mbappé's tenure in the French capital may be nearing an end.

Paris Saint-Germain "consider Mbappé for sale" and have decided to remove him from the club's preseason Japan Tour roster, according to insider Fabrizio Romano.

"Paris Saint-Germain feel Kylian Mbappé wants to leave for free in 2024," Romano wrote. "He did not communicate anything yet despite [Nasser] Al Khelaifi's public statement."

Romano added that PSG "are convinced" Mbappé has a deal in place to join Real Madrid as a free agent in 2024, which is why he was left off the Japan Tour and is now considered to be for sale.

ESPN's Julien Laurens and Rodrigo Faez reported earlier this month that Mbappé has no intentions of extending his contract with PSG beyond June 2024 and Al-Khelaifi, club president, gave him an ultimatum to either extend or be sold.

"Kylian must decide in a week or two at the most," Al-Khelaifi said. "If he doesn't sign a new contract, we will sell him. It's not negotiable."

Romano reported in June that Mbappé planned to decline his option for the 2024-25 season to become a free agent. However, Laurens and Faez reported that the Frenchman prefers to leave PSG on a transfer as it would allow the club to obtain the necessary funds to sign a replacement.

It was just 14 months ago when it looked like Mbappé would be leaving Paris with his contract expiring—Real Madrid being the main suitor for his services. However, he snubbed Los Blancos in favor of a return to The Parisians on a contract that was supposed to see him through to 2024 with the option to extend to 2025.

Mbappé's decision to return to Paris had Real Madrid fans up in arms, but Los Blancos might not be fully out of the sweepstakes for the superstar.

Laurens and Faez reported that Mbappé's preferred landing spot is Real Madrid and that the club hopes to bring him in this summer with a bid worth more than €200 million.

If Los Blancos were able to secure Mbappé's services, he would join Jude Bellingham as one of the club's biggest acquisitions this summer. Real Madrid landed Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a €103 million fee.

Mbappé is considered one of the best soccer players in the world and he'd certainly be an asset in helping Real Madrid restore its status as king of La Liga and the Champions League. In 2022-23, Real Madrid finished second in La Liga to Barcelona and were eliminated from the Champions League with a semifinal loss to Manchester City.

The 24-year-old has spent the last six seasons at PSG, helping the club to five Ligue 1 titles while amassing 148 goals in 176 league matches. However, The Parisians have never claimed a Champions League title, which is something Mbappé is eager to accomplish.

Mbappé has also been a star on the world stage, leading France to the 2018 World Cup title before claiming the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer in 2022.

Losing Mbappé this summer will be a tough blow for Paris Saint-Germain, especially after Lionel Messi departed the club and signed with Major League Soccer's Inter Miami earlier this month.