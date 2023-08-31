NFL Insider: 'Chargers Believe' Justin Herbert 'Could Be Headed to Another Level'

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Each season there are always players who are talked about as potentially being able to reach new heights.

This year, the Los Angeles Chargers believe star quarterback Justin Herbert will be one of them thanks to new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano:

"Moore helped build Dak Prescott into a top NFL quarterback during his time in Dallas. It's no insult to Prescott to say Herbert has more raw talent, because Herbert might have more raw quarterback talent than anyone. Chargers coach Brandon Staley told me that he thinks Moore excels at not bogging down the QB with ancillary stuff, and that it will allow Herbert to play faster and more aggressively this season. The Chargers believe they saw evidence of this throughout camp and that their fourth-year signal-caller could be headed to another level."

Herbert, entering his fourth NFL season, signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Chargers this summer, signaling that the Bolts are 100 percent confident in his ability to improve and eventually lead them to a title.

The 25-year-old had a solid 2022 campaign, completing 68.2 percent of his passes for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 17 games, in addition to rushing for 147 yards.

However, it has been clear for some time that Herbert is capable of hitting another level. If that happens this season, the Chargers could be in for a deep playoff run alongside some of the AFC's top contenders.