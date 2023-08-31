NFL Rumors: Commanders' Chase Young Uncertain for Week 1 vs. Cardinals with Injury

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders could open the 2023 campaign without one of their best defenders.

Star defensive end Chase Young still has not been cleared for contact after suffering a stinger in Washington's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 11 and his status for Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals remains uncertain, according to The Athletic's Ben Standig.

Although Young hasn't participated in a full practice since suffering the injury, he is "progressing nicely," Standig added.

Young entered training camp with questions about the knee injury he suffered during the 2021 season that caused him to miss 22 games, including the first 14 games of the 2022 campaign.

However, his knee had been fine through training camp and the stinger he suffered in the preseason opener appears to be the main concern.

In three games last season, Young posted one pass breakup, five tackles and one quarterback hit.

The Commanders will be hoping he can remain healthy this season and return to his rookie form. During his 2020 rookie season, Young posted 7.5 sacks, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits in 15 games en route to being named the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

If Young misses any time, Washington still has a strong defensive line without him as Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen will hold down the fort. Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams figure to see more playing time this year if Young is sidelined at any point.

The Commanders have missed the postseason in each of the last two seasons and are hoping to improve upon an 8-8-1 finish to the 2022 campaign.